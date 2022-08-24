Giannis Antetokounmpo: The origin story of basketball's living Greek legend

Growing up without an identity and struggling daily just to survive is the origin story of basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His parents, Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo, emigrated to Greece from Nigeria. Their status as immigrants made it difficult for them to find steady jobs, and without a steady job, they could not be named Greek citizens, binding them to a vicious circle.

Their situation ultimately led them into poverty. Procuring money and food for the family became their collective objective.

In an interview with ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected on his early life, "I used to sell things since I can remember myself, since I was six or seven years old.

“I was always out of home trying as much as I could to help my mom and dad by selling watches, glasses, CDs, DVDs, and everything I could find. I was doing that until I turned 17 because I had to. I had no other choice. When I was selling all those things, I was the best seller.

“My secret was that I would never give up. I would continue asking people until I could get them to buy something. It also helped that I was young and sweet."

Given Antetokounmpo lived in extreme poverty, he grew up thinking he had nothing to lose so he did everything he could to get money for his family.

He slept in the same bed as his brothers, Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, as the family could not afford a bigger house with more rooms.

Through the years they lived there, there was always a fear that they would be kicked out of the house as they sometimes did not have enough money to pay the rent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Choosing between football and basketball

Unknown to most, Antetokounmpo wanted to be a football player like his dad.

So, when his coach Vasilis Xenakis tried to put him on the basketball team, Antetokounmpo had no interest in playing with them. He had no experience, and it wasn't his dream sport. The same also happened with his siblings.

In order to entice him in, the Greek’s coach offered him with the possibility of money: "I told him that if he tried his luck with basketball, he could maybe make some money to buy food,” Xenakis said.

The coach also promised him that if basketball did not work, he would try to find a football team for young Giannis to join. Eventually the offered proved unnecessary; they both soon understood that Antetokounmpo could shine on the court.

When the Antetokounmpo brothers started playing basketball, there were matches that they could not play in together as they had to share the same pair of shoes.

When Giannis was checking out, he would give his shoes to his brother Thanasis to check in, and vice versa.

Giannis later shared to ESPN: “Those moments back then, they were beautiful, man. Going through the struggle and making it out of it and seeing your family doing good now it's unbelievable. I remember those moments, and I'm happy I went through those times.

"We might not have had a lot of money, but at least we were happy. When we had problems, we would gather in the same room and have fun laughing, despite the difficulties we were going through. That for sure made us stronger.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: An inspiration to the next generation

Now Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Drafted to the NBA in 2013, the man known as the 'Greek Freak' has gone on to become an NBA title-winning champion with the Milwaukee Bucks (2021) as well as accruing a list of accolades that include being a two-time league MVP and a finals MVP.

He's also due to line up for Greece in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifying matches, and could represent his nation at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Given its origins the Antetokounmpo story is often cited as a source of inspiration.

Everyone looking up to the basketball player can see that despite the worst kind of adversity there is still hope, and dreams do come true when you don't give up and fight hard for them.

As a nod to his background, Giannis and his brothers launched a foundation last year, the AntetokounBros Academy, to help support communities like the one he and his family came from.

The charity, which places a particular emphasis on Greece and Africa, provides children with the kind of opportunities the brothers missed out on growing up.