Kai Sotto: Basketball homecoming king ready to make his mark for Philippines

Two words was all it took for Kai Sotto to trigger a frenzy.

“I’m back,” the 20-year-old Filipino basketball phenom wrote on his Instagram story last Thursday (19 August).

The announcement he was returning to the Philippines came just ahead of Window 4 of the men's FIBA 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers which Sotto is now expected to compete in having been called up as part of a 13-strong squad to suit up for the Gilas Pilipinas national team against Lebanon.

Having not played for the national team since last year’s FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers Sotto’s arrival marks a point of excitement for fans of hoops across the country.

Not least because it looks like he will be sharing the court with Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson who is also being welcomed back into to the fold after some time away from international duty. Clarkson last played for his country in 2018.

Gilas Pilipinas: Excitement builds for Sotto-Clarkson connection

The addition of both Sotto and Clarkson is being received as a welcome boost. Though already qualified for next year’s showpiece World Cup event as co-hosts, the Pilipinas have been somewhat lagging in form.

In Window 3 they received a 60-106 thumping at the hands of New Zealand before then failing to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIBA Asia Cup last month.

The Philippines were without Sotto for the continental showdown after the 2.18m big man took time away from the floor to reflect on his future.

Back in June, the NBA hopeful had his dreams of playing in the United States’ top leagues dashed after he went undrafted. Hopes were high he might make it after working out for at least seven teams, but his name was not called.

“Not the outcome that we wanted,” the Filipino penned in a social media post after the NBA Draft night came and went. “But it’s what I needed, My vision became clearer and I believe in God’s plans for me.

“I’m far from over and I'm not stopping till I get to fulfil my dream.”

Kai Sotto: The future looks bright

Though it may have been a setback, Sotto has not appeared to have let go of his ambition just yet.

After opting not to play in the NBA G League, Sotto decided to commit to another season with Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) side the Adelaide 36ers after finding joy there in his first year. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games last season during his time Down Under.

It was from preseason in Australia that Sotto arrived in Manila to link up with his national team-mates.

Though the final game-day rosters won’t be announced until after technical meetings on the day, Sotto’s training commitments to the national team bodes well for the upcoming games and next year’s world cup.

The Philippines will take on Lebanon on Thursday 25 August before then hitting the court against Saudi Arabia on Monday 29 August.

Find out how you can watch Sotto, Clarkson and the Gilas Pilipinas in action in our preview of the qualifiers.