2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Saturday 5 November

It was a day of firsts in Liverpool, England, on Saturday (5 November) at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 as the apparatus finals got underway.

There were maiden individual gold medals for four of the five champions, with Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jade Carey, Rhys McClenaghan, and Adem Asil all picking up their first world titles. Jordan's Ahmad Abu al Soud also won his country's first World medal with a silver in the pommel horse. Meanwhile, China's Wei Xiaoyuan repeated as the uneven bars champion.

Find out the final results below.

Men's floor final – Results

Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.533 Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 14.500 Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 14.266 Benjamin Osberger (FRA) 14.233 (E 8.633) Nicola Bartolini (ITA) 14.233 (E 8.333) Ryu Sung-hyun (KOR) 14.200 Carlos Yulo (PHI) 13.300 Milad Karimi (KAZ) 12.100

Women's vault final – Results

Jade Carey (USA) 14.516 Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.350 Coline Devillard (FRA) 14.166 (higher vault 14.500) Ellie Black (CAN) 14.166 (higher vault 14.200) Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.999 Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 13.733 Yeo Seojeong (KOR) 13.349 Lihie Raz (ISR) 12.599

Men's pommel horse final – Results

Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) 15.300 Ahmad Abu al Soud (JOR) 14.866 Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) 14.733 Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) 14.533 Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) 14.400 Loran de Munck (NED) 13.533 Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 12.933 Filip Ude (CRO) 12.500

Women's uneven bars final – Results

Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) 14.966 Shilese Jones (USA) 14.766 Nina Derwael (BEL) 14.700 Elisabeth Seitz (GER) 14.366 Sanna Veerman (NED) 14.166 Luo Rui (CHN) 13.800 Naomi Visser (NED) 13.233 Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.800

Men's rings final – Results