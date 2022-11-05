2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Saturday 5 November

Results from the first five apparatus finals (men's floor, women's vault, pommel horse, uneven bars, still rings) held at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Saturday 5 November.

It was a day of firsts in Liverpool, England, on Saturday (5 November) at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 as the apparatus finals got underway.

There were maiden individual gold medals for four of the five champions, with Giarnni Regini-MoranJade CareyRhys McClenaghan, and Adem Asil all picking up their first world titles. Jordan's Ahmad Abu al Soud also won his country's first World medal with a silver in the pommel horse. Meanwhile, China's Wei Xiaoyuan repeated as the uneven bars champion.

READ REPORT: Giarnni Regini-Moran and Rhys McClenaghan highlight historic first day of apparatus finals

Find out the final results below.

Men's floor final – Results

  1. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.533

  2. Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 14.500

  3. Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 14.266

  4. Benjamin Osberger (FRA) 14.233 (E 8.633)

  5. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) 14.233 (E 8.333)

  6. Ryu Sung-hyun (KOR) 14.200

  7. Carlos Yulo (PHI) 13.300

  8. Milad Karimi (KAZ) 12.100

Women's vault final – Results

  1. Jade Carey (USA) 14.516

  2. Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.350

  3. Coline Devillard (FRA) 14.166 (higher vault 14.500)

  4. Ellie Black (CAN) 14.166 (higher vault 14.200)

  5. Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.999

  6. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 13.733

  7. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) 13.349

  8. Lihie Raz (ISR) 12.599

READ REPORT: Jade Carey wins vault gold at Gymnastics Worlds

Men's pommel horse final – Results

  1. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) 15.300

  2. Ahmad Abu al Soud (JOR) 14.866

  3. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) 14.733

  4. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) 14.533

  5. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) 14.400

  6. Loran de Munck (NED) 13.533

  7. Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 12.933

  8. Filip Ude (CRO) 12.500

Women's uneven bars final – Results

  1. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) 14.966
  2. Shilese Jones (USA) 14.766
  3. Nina Derwael (BEL) 14.700
  4. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) 14.366
  5. Sanna Veerman (NED) 14.166
  6. Luo Rui (CHN) 13.800
  7. Naomi Visser (NED) 13.233
  8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.800

Men's rings final – Results

  1. Adem Asil (TUR) 14.933
  2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 14.866
  3. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) 14.733
  4. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) 14.600 (E 8.600)
  5. You Hao (CHN) 14.600 (E 7.900)
  6. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) 14.533
  7. Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.466
  8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) 14.433

