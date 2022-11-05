2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships apparatus finals – Results Saturday 5 November

It was a day of firsts in Liverpool, England, on Saturday (5 November) at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 as the apparatus finals got underway.
There were maiden individual gold medals for four of the five champions, with Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jade Carey, Rhys McClenaghan, and Adem Asil all picking up their first world titles. Jordan's Ahmad Abu al Soud also won his country's first World medal with a silver in the pommel horse. Meanwhile, China's Wei Xiaoyuan repeated as the uneven bars champion.
Find out the final results below.
Men's floor final – Results
Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) 14.533
Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 14.500
Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 14.266
Benjamin Osberger (FRA) 14.233 (E 8.633)
Nicola Bartolini (ITA) 14.233 (E 8.333)
Ryu Sung-hyun (KOR) 14.200
Carlos Yulo (PHI) 13.300
Milad Karimi (KAZ) 12.100
Women's vault final – Results
Jade Carey (USA) 14.516
Jordan Chiles (USA) 14.350
Coline Devillard (FRA) 14.166 (higher vault 14.500)
Ellie Black (CAN) 14.166 (higher vault 14.200)
Miyata Shoko (JPN) 13.999
Lisa Vaelen (BEL) 13.733
Yeo Seojeong (KOR) 13.349
Lihie Raz (ISR) 12.599
Men's pommel horse final – Results
Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) 15.300
Ahmad Abu al Soud (JOR) 14.866
Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) 14.733
Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) 14.533
Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) 14.400
Loran de Munck (NED) 13.533
Doi Ryosuke (JPN) 12.933
Filip Ude (CRO) 12.500
Women's uneven bars final – Results
- Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) 14.966
- Shilese Jones (USA) 14.766
- Nina Derwael (BEL) 14.700
- Elisabeth Seitz (GER) 14.366
- Sanna Veerman (NED) 14.166
- Luo Rui (CHN) 13.800
- Naomi Visser (NED) 13.233
- Rebeca Andrade (BRA) 12.800
Men's rings final – Results
- Adem Asil (TUR) 14.933
- Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 14.866
- Courtney Tulloch (GBR) 14.733
- Artur Avetisyan (ARM) 14.600 (E 8.600)
- You Hao (CHN) 14.600 (E 7.900)
- Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) 14.533
- Kamoto Yuya (JPN) 14.466
- Donnell Whittenburg (USA) 14.433