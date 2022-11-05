Giarnni Regini-Moran and Rhys McClenaghan highlight historic first day of apparatus finals

Great Britain's Giarnni Regini-Moran and Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan won historic gold medals Saturday (5 November) on the first of two days of apparatus finals at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

The competition got off to a surprising start on the men's floor exercise as top qualifier and 2019 world champ Carlos Yulo sat down on his opening tumbling pass, opening the door for a surprise champion.

Regini-Moran, a three-time Youth Olympic Games Champion in 2014, took advantage. He tumbled a triple-twisting, double back to open and closed his routine with a triple full, earning 14.533. Hashimoto Daiki, who less than 24 hours ago claimed the all-around title, was the final competitor but came up just short at 14.500. He settled for silver, while his teammate Doi Ryosuke's 14.266 was good for bronze.

"I literally don't know how to feel. To be honest, I kind of can't believe that it's happened. I'm just speechless, I literally don't know what to say because I've never been in this situation before," said Regini-Moran. "It's mixed emotion. Hard work. A lot of hard work. A lot of time spent with physios and doctors getting me right. I've been through a lot of injuries, to finally be a world champion, I can't believe it."

The medal was the first gold on the event for Great Britain.

In the women's vault final, American Jade Carey scored 14.516 to take gold, ahead of teammate Jordan Chiles (14.350). The bronze medallist was Coline Devillard of France, who posted a 14.166 final score.

Carey continued her solid string of strong vaulting in Liverpool, delivering a 14.733 for her Cheng vault and following it up with a 14.300 on her double-twisting Yurchenko.

"This medal means everything to me, especially after the Olympic vault final. I’m just really proud of myself for coming back and hitting two strong vaults," said Carey afterward. "In the Olympic final I didn’t do my first vault the way I should have done it. I ended up getting eighth, so here today, actually completing both vaults successfully, and landing both on my feet felt like an amazing feeling. I’m proud of myself for bouncing back."

McClenaghan was the top qualifier to the pommel horse, having matched American Stephen Nedoroscik's 15.266 score but winning the tie break. Third to perform Saturday, he laid down the gauntlet and scored a 15.300. Nedoroscik was next to go, but he lost his rhythm mid-routine and, with it, hope of defending the world title he won in 2021.

Instead, McClenaghan grabbed his nations first gold medal at the world championships, three years after winning their first medal of any colour, a bronze.

"I'm world champion. It's music to my ears. It's been a dream of mine since I was a very young kid, watching other gymnasts become world champions," McClenaghan told Olympics.com. "For me to stand here, and well, I'm world champion on pommel horse, it's just crazy."

It was a final full of history with Ahmad Abu al Soud taking silver and the first medal for Jordan at the gymnastics worlds. Bronze went to Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov.

On the uneven bars, the People's Republic of China's Wei Xiaoyuan won her second-straight title on the event, scoring a 14.966. American Shilese Jones took the silver medal with a 14.766 and Belgium's Nina Derwael, the Olympic champion on the event, won bronze at 14.700.

“I have no words. I cannot believe I have just defended the title. I am super happy, especially that I managed to stick my dismount today," said Wei. “Defending title will boost my confidence for the whole of the Paris Olympic cycle. I have high hopes of winning gold again in Paris 2024.”

The day wrapped up with the still rings final where Turkey's Adem Asil won gold. His 14.966 delivered a second-ever title at the Worlds for his country, after İbrahim Çolak won the event in 2019. China's Zou Jingyuan claimed silver (14.866) followed by GB's Courtney Tulloch (14.733).

