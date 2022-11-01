World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch live on day five - Wednesday 2 November

Action continues at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday (2 November), with three more tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games on offer at the M&S Bank Arena in the men's team final.

Athletes and stars to watch on Day 5 – Wednesday 2 November

Neither People's Republic of China nor Japan have competed extensively internationally over the last two years due to the pandemic, but both countries still have the strongest men's teams on paper.

Japan bested China at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021, while the Chinese got the upper hand earlier this year at the Asian Championships. However, it was the hosts Great Britain who qualified in second for the final, with USA third and China only fourth.

Great Britain and USA finished fourth and fifth respectively in the team final at Tokyo 2020, but the teams haven't finished on the Worlds podium since 2015 and 2014 respectively. This could be the best chance for either team to break that streak.

Schedule

Session begins at 17:25

17:40–21:00 Men's team final

Team all-around qualifiers

Japan, Great Britain, USA, P.R. China, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Korea Republic

How to watch Artistic Gymnastics World Championships 2022

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will be shown around the world on television and digital livestreaming channels.

In some regions, fans can watch the action via Olympic Channel via Olympics.com right here.

Host broadcaster BBC hold the rights in the UK, while fans in the U.S. can watch on NBC and its partner channels (check listings for details). Globo will show the Championships in Brazil.

Fans in several territories can catch the action on the International Gymnastics Federation's YouTube channel.

A full list of TV and online broadcasters around the world can be found here.

You can also stay tuned to Olympics.com as we will bring you live blog updates from every day of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, as well as features and previews from all the key events.