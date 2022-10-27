U.S. women prepare for world gymnastics title defense

The title defense is almost here.

Team USA got its first chance to show the world what it's made of Thursday (27 October) ahead of the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

"I think today overall we did really well. First time out in this arena, on the podium, we've been doing exactly what we've been training," said Olympic gold medallist Jade Carey. "So, I'm really proud of anyone and I think we put together a solid podium training."

The U.S. enter the competition as the defending champions, having won the last five team gold medals in-a-row.

Carey is joined by Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jordan Chiles, 2021 world all-around silver medallist Leanne Wong, and worlds debutantes Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely. Lexi Zeiss is the squad's alternate.

The U.S. started on the floor exercise with powerful routines from the squad. Carey, who won the floor title at Tokyo 2020, showed an upgraded routine from this summer's U.S. championships and the recent U.S. world trials.

Thursday, she tumbled a layout double-double, full-twisting double layout, front through to a double back and a full-twisting, double back.

On the vault, three Americans (Wong, Chiles and Carey) showed two vaults, which makes them eligible to advance to the apparatus final. Carey showed the most difficult vault, a Yurchenko half on, front layout with one-and-a-half twists (Cheng) while the others performed Yurchenko double twists as their main vaults.

The U.S. moved to the uneven bars where Chiles, Carey and Jones performed solid routines. In her first attempt, Wong caught her Pak salto too close to the bar and was forced to executing a hip circle, losing her rhythm. She repeated the first half of her routine later and completed the sequence with no issues.

Carey led the team off on balance beam, the event on which the 22-year-old has been extremely solid as of late. Jones followed with Chiles and Blakely capping the lineup.

"We each have our own ability to really put our minds to what we need to do, and when it was time to show, we really showed out," said Chiles. "We're really excited to go out there."

They'll be back in action Saturday (29 October) when the qualifying rounds get underway.