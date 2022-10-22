Shilese Jones wins U.S. women's trials, punches ticket to Liverpool

Shilese Jones topped the all-around standings Friday (21 October) at the U.S. women's World Selection Event in Katy, Texas. Her all-around win locks her spot on the U.S. squad for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

Jones totaled 56.700 in the all-around, ahead of Tokyo 2020 team silver medallist Jordan Chiles (56.100) and Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey (55.450).

"Awesome, it feels amazing," Jones said afterward. "This has been my biggest dream for a long time now and my biggest goal since I came back, so I'm just excited."

USA Gymnastics will name the remaining five athletes following a second day of competition on Saturday (22 October). The six-woman team, then, leaves for England on Sunday and the reserve athlete will be identified 24 hours prior to their qualifying competition, which is set for 29 October.

Jones got her competition underway with a double-twisting Yurchenko, scoring a 14.500. On the uneven bars, she was nearly flawless during the interior of her routine which included a stalder piked Tkatchev to Pak salto combination, but came slightly close to the high bar on her double front dismount. She earned a 14.500.

In the third rotation, Jones saved a standing Arabian salto where one foot seemed to completely miss the balance beam. Her 13.600 score gave her a 0.750 lead over Chiles heading to the final rotation.

She closed out the meet in fine form on the floor exercise where she tumbled a double-double, double layout and front through to double back. Her 14.100 was enough to stay well clear of Chiles.

Chiles was solid on all four events, recording scores of 14.200, vault; 14.340, uneven bars; 13.300, balance beam; and 14.100, floor exercise.