Jade Carey wins vault gold at Gymnastics Worlds

American Jade Carey claimed the vault title Saturday (5 November) on the first of two days of apparatus finals at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

Carey scored 14.516, ahead of teammate Jordan Chiles (14.350). The bronze medallist was Coline Devillard of France, who posted a 14.166 final score.

For Carey, it's a sixth medal at the worlds. While the win is her third gold, it's her first individual gold medal at the event, after taking three individual silvers previously.

Last summer, the 22-year-old claimed the floor exercise gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. But a mishap on vault in the medal round spurred a desire for redemption.

"Right after vault finals, when I messed up, I looked at my dad and I was like, 'We're coming back here and we're doing this again,'" she told Olympics.com in April. "So that would be my main reason [for continuing in elite gymnastics], was vault. I just feel like… obviously, that mess up was devastating for me, and so I kind of just want that chance to redo that."

In the final, Carey continued her solid string of strong vaulting in Liverpool, delivering a 14.733 for her Cheng vault and following it up with a 14.300 on her double-twisting Yurchenko.

More to follow...

Follow all the latest in our daily live blog. You can watch action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier event live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com here (territorial restrictions apply).

READ MORE: World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Top things to know.