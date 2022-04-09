Swim sensation Summer McIntosh wins third event at Canadian trials

Summer McIntosh just keeps on rolling with the flow at the Canadian Swimming Trials.

The 15-year-old now has three event wins – and qualified for this summer's World Championships in Budapest in all three – after triumphing in the women's 200m butterfly final on Friday night (8 April) in Victoria, BC.

Canada's World Championships and Commonwealth Games teams are expected to be picked through this event.

McIntosh, who has already won the 400m free in a Canadian national record time as well as broken her own personal mark in the 200m free this week, led from nearly start to finish in the 200m fly final.

She finished in 2:07.60, well off her world junior record record of 2:05.81 set last month, but still safely under the World Championships cutoff time.

Kayla Sanchez, Penny Oleksiak, and Taylor Ruck all easily cleared the qualification time in the women's 100m freeatyle final, with Sanchez taking the win in 53.68 seconds.

The trio were well clear of the rest of the field, with Sanchez and Oleksiak securing their spots on the World Championships team as the top two finishers. Ruck's performance means she is likely to be considered for selection in the relays.

The men's 100m free final was won by Josh Liendo in 48.35, with Ruslan Gaziev also booking his World Championships berth with a 48.41 second place.

A total of 552 swimmers are competing for places at the 18 June–3 July Worlds.

Canada are coming off an Olympic Games where they won six medals in Tokyo. They followed up with another 15 at the short-course worlds in December in Abu Dhabi.