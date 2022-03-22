Canada's prodigy Summer McIntosh is making waves - watch out Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus

Just when the swimming world thought Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus would have a duopoly at the top for years to come, someone is forcing a reconsideration of that position.

That someone is 15-year-old Summer McIntosh.

Titmus rightfully took the headlines after the women's 400m freestyle race at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, winning the gold medal ahead of Ledecky. But just two places down from the two heavyweights in fourth place with a time of 4:02.42 was McIntosh, who had not yet celebrated her 15th birthday, had broken a Canadian record, and was also the youngest member of the entire Team Canada delegation.

McIntosh also finished in 10th in the 200m free and 11th in the 800m free in her senior Olympic Games debut. Again, she did it all at the age of 14.

We take a closer look at the recent achievements and successes of a swimmer that Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak said 'It's all gas, no brakes with her', and will surely be a podium regular for years to come.

Making the IM-possible a reality

As impressive as her display in the 400m free at Tokyo 2020 was, she put any possible doubt about her prodigy status aside with an incredible swim in Toronto.

Earlier in March 2022, during a preparation event for the 2022 Canadian Selection Trials, McIntosh swam a 4:29.12 in the 400m Individual Medley (IM), which completely obliterated the Canadian record of 4:42.03 set by Emily Overholt in 2013 and made her the third-fastest woman of all time in the event.

There have only been three swims faster in the event than what McIntosh executed, two set by Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, and it was the fastest time since Rio 2016.

The Toronto-born prodigy also set a new junior world record of 2:05.81 in the 200m butterfly at that same event.

A Canadian with versatility

Along with her eye-catching performances in the 400 IM and 400 free (and other free events), McIntosh is also a competitive butterfly swimmer.

McIntosh broke a second Canadian and World Junior record at the 2022 Canadian Selection Trials prep meet in the 200 fly with a time of 2:05.81, giving her the joint-21st fastest swim of all time in the event.

Swimming DNA

McIntosh comes from athletic and competitive stock. Her mother, Jill Horstead, represented Team Canada at international events in the 1980s.

Horstead competed alongside the great Mary T. Meagher at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as this super-fan pointed out. And McIntosh didn't take long to be on the competitive circuit as she made her debut at the age of 8 in 2014.

Summer McIntosh has already broken over 50 Canadian age group records. And all signs are she will be breaking many more in years to come.

When and where to watch Summer McIntosh next on the world stage

Look out for McIntosh at the Swimming World Championships set to be held in Budapest, Hungary from 18 June to 3 July 2022.

Click here to view the full competition schedule.

She will also be in action a month later at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where she could break the world record in the 400 IM.