Summer McIntosh keeps cruising at Canadian swimming trials

Summer McIntosh continued to impress at the Canadian swimming trials on Thursday (7 April) as the 15-year-old won the 200-metre freestyle in a personal best of 1 minute, 55.39 seconds.

The teenage sensation held off Rio 2016 gold medallist Penny Oleksiak in the process of qualifying for her second event at this summer's world championships in Budapest. Ruslan Gasiev was first in the men's contest in 1:47.44.

On opening night, McIntosh broke her 400m free Canadian record.

Thursday's race starred seven Olympians. The top four finishers - McIntosh, Oleksiak (1:57.01), Taylor Ruck (1:57.60) and Kayla Sanchez (1:57.61) - all qualified for the worlds.

Kylie Masse made it 3-for-3 at the meet in Victoria, winning the 50m butterfly in 26.96 a night after rewriting her national record in the 50m backstroke.

Alexandre Perreault won the men's 50m fly in 24.35.

Sophie Angus topped the 100m breaststroke in 1:07.60 while James Dergousoff captured the men's race in 1:01.30.

A total of 552 swimmers are competing for places at the 18 June-3 July worlds.

Canada are coming off an Olympic Games where they won six medals in Tokyo. They followed up with another 15 at the short-course worlds in December in Abu Dhabi.