Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup season 2022/23: Schedule and stars to watch 

The 2022/23 Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup is just around the corner, so get ready for eight legs of high-octane action.

One year on from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, sliders will compete in USA and Canada legs for the first time since their two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus.

Elsewhere, the 2022/23 World Championships return to St. Moritz’s ultra fast, super-sustainable natural ice track in Switzerland.

In bobsleigh, Francesco Friedrich of Germany and USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor are odds on to defend their men’s and women’s World Cup titles respectively from 2021/22.

Meanwhile in skeleton, there will be at least one new World Cup champion after the retirement of Latvian legend Martins Dukurs.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the season schedule, top storylines and the stars to look out for.