German juggernaut Francesco Friedrich bows out of Beijing 2022 with bobsleigh double double

There was no stopping German juggernaut, Francesco Friedrich at Beijing 2022 with the bobsleigh pilot showing the Flying Snow Dragon, who is boss in both the two-man and four-man event.

The German driver has been an unstoppable force since he raced to double gold in PyeongChang 2018 and continues to reign supreme, winning back-to-back two-man and four-man bobsleigh titles here in Beijing. In doing so, the 31-year-old Friedrich became the first man to win double golds at consecutive Olympic Games.

The police officer boasts 10 world titles – seven in the two-man and three in the four-man competition – highlighting his complete dominance over the sport. He won the past four world championship titles in the large sled since he tied with compatriot Johannes Lochner in 2017.

An unstoppable force

Buoyed by his two-man gold Friedrich came into the four-man competition looking unstoppable in his bid for a historic double double. Friedrich and his crew had a minor hiccup finishing second behind compatriot Lochner.

But it registered as a blip in an otherwise spotless appearance at these Games and continued in their dominating fashion in the remaining three heats to win the four-man title too.

Friedrich, piloting a German sled alongside Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller, won the race on the final day of the Games in a time of 3:54.30. Johannes Lochner made it a German 1-2 with his second silver of the Games, with Justin Kripps of Canada taking bronze.

"We are so proud and so happy about the result," Friedrich exclaimed. "We gave everything we had today. We got it. The first run, we were in second place, but for all the others, we had the best time.

"We are so happy, and the boys did an amazing job. Our (team) helped us at the start and by polishing the runners. We are so proud that we've got this. All those in the background helped us. Without that, it would be not possible to do this."

Sliding into the history books

Friedrich is only the second pilot behind countryman Andre Lange to win four Olympic gold medals in the bobsleigh.

The German driver's success is intrinsically linked with breakman Margis, who shared the spoils with Friedrich. Margis also bows out of these Games with the double double behind his name.

Friedrich and Margis led home a German 1-2-3 in the two-man bobsleigh earlier in the competition – the first podium sweep of these Games and Olympic bobsleigh history – with a winning time of 3:56.89. Lochner finished second, leaving his second Olympic Games with two silver medals in his suitcase. Christoph Hafer completed the sweep with bronze (3:58.58).

"I'm lucky that what I'm doing is my job, it's what I love. There's only so much time you have in life that you can perform sport at this level. We take every day, every hour and every second to work flat out to do the best we can," Friedrich said after winning the two-man bobsleigh gold.

"We are blessed in the sense that something that's great fun is our job, and there's hardly anything better happens to you in life. There might be 10, 15, 20 years in life that you can dedicate yourself to a sport, then you will have to give it up and do something else which is not as powerful, and others will be overtaking you after that."