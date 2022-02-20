2022年北京冬奥会落下帷幕

在北京鸟巢体育场举行的闭幕式结束之后，这一届冬季奥运会正式落下了帷幕。
与2008年北京奥运会时相似，奥运圣火被熄灭，烟花在头顶闪耀，形成了奥运五环的形状，下面是金龙在舞动。
在过去的16天里，全世界都见证了最伟大的冬季运动员为最高荣誉而竞争，但当他们在各国的游行队伍中就位时，一个巨大的增强现实 "中国结 “充满了整个体育场，象征着奥林匹克精神的核心—团结。
巨型屏幕上播放着运动员在过去两周里令人难以置信的坚韧和勇敢，以及他们世界顶尖的技术，也向我们展示着，无论我们多么不同，只要我们相信彼此，我们就会更加强大。
群星闪耀
在这届冬奥会上，我们见证了无数明星的冉冉升起。有从片场滑到雪场的“小栓子”苏翊鸣；有引爆中国互联网的青蛙公主谷爱凌；有是十六年磨一剑的徐梦桃；有制霸500米飞人大战的高亭宇…
中国队的第一枚金牌，来自于中国短道速滑队，在北京冬奥会的第二天，由曲春雨、范可新、张雨婷、武大靖、任子威组成的中国队在短道速滑混合团体2000米接力决赛中，杀出重围，以2分37秒348的成绩获得冠军，从此，网上开始流传这么一句话：“你永远可以相信中国短道速滑队”。
2月7日的短道速滑男子1000米上，短道速滑队再建奇功，任子威和李文龙分获冠亚军。
与往年不同，在这届冬奥会上，最耀眼的星星们，来自雪上运动。谷爱凌在大跳台、坡面障碍技巧、U型场地技巧三个项目上获得两金一银；苏翊鸣在男子坡面障碍技巧和他跳台也拿下一金一银；四次出征冬奥会的老将徐梦桃为中国女子自由滑雪空中技巧拿下了历史第一金…… 可以预见，在中国广阔的土地上，将会有一波雪上运动的高潮。
中国队的最后一枚金牌，来自于中国的一项传统项目——花样滑冰双人滑。隋文静/韩聪在短节目和自由滑的环节中都表现出色，征服了观众和裁判，锁定了金牌。
