Церемония закрытия опустила занавес памятных зимних Олимпийских игр 2022 года в Пекине 

Атлеты аплодировали своим достижениям, когда олимпийский флаг передали Милану Кортина-2026. Читайте ниже о церемонии закрытия и спортсменах, которые дарили нам невероятные эмоции на протяжении последних двух недель

Фото © 2022 Getty Images

Зимние Олимпийские игры 2022 года в Пекине подошли к концу. Их официальное закрытие состоялось на зрелищной церемонии на стадионе «Птичье гнездо».

Как и на прошлой Олимпиаде в Пекине, которая прошла летом 2008 года, олимпийский огонь был торжественно погашен, а над головой вспыхнул фейерверк в форме олимпийских колец.

Последние 16 дней мир наблюдал, как величайшие спортсмены зимних видов соревнуются друг с другом за высшие награды. Когда они заняли свое место для парада наций, на стадионе с помощью технологии дополненной реальности появился гигантский китайский узел, символизирующий олимпийский дух единства.

В такт этим чувствам на гигантских экранах показали видео, олицетворяющие невероятную стойкость, храбрость и мастерство спортсменов, проявленные за последние две недели, а также демонстрирующие то, что какими бы разными мы ни были, если мы верим друг в друга, то будем сильнее вместе.

Лучшие моменты спортсменов

Эти Олимпийские игры особенно запомнятся надолго благодаря выступлениям Александра Большунова, Натальи Непряевой и других лыжников ROC, Анны Щербаковой, Александры Трусовой, Виктории Синициной и Никиты Кацалапова, Евгении Тарасовой и Владимира Морозова и других фигуристов, сборной по прыжкам с трамплина, а также всех остальных спортсменов, которые оказались в лучшей форме в нужный момент.

Александр Большунов в Пекине выиграл медаль в каждой гонке, в которой участвовал. Он стал трехкратным олимпийским чемпионом, а также серебряным и бронзовым призером и по праву надел золотые ботинки после заключительной победы. Биатлонисты выступили не так удачно, как лыжники, но смогли положить в общую копилку четыре медали, в том числе одну в личных видах – бронзу Эдуарда Латыпова.

Одну из самых неожиданных медалей команде принесли Ирина Аввакумова, Евгений Климов, Ирма Махиня, Данил Садреев, которые завоевали серебро в новой смешанной дисциплине в прыжках с трамплина. Хоккеисты сборной ROC не смогли выиграть олимпийское золото, но серебро – тоже достойный результат.

A firework display is seen inside the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony

 A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

A firework display is seen above the stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium as the Olympic Cauldron

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The President of Beijing organising committee gives a speech during the Beijing 2022  Closing Ceremony 

The children of the Choir sing during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Children representing Milan and Cortina hug a globe as part of the handover ceremony 

Guiseppe Sala, Mayor of Milano and Gianpetro Ghedina, Mayor of Cortina d' Ampezzo wave the Olympic flag

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach gives a speech during the  Closing Ceremony

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov (C), Silver medallist Ivan Yakimushkin (L) and Bronze medallist Simen Hegstad Krueger (R) 

Medallists pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony 

The Olympic cauldron is seen as Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Flag bearers make their way into the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Members of Team USA react as they make their way around the Beijing National Stadium 

Members of Team China wave flags as they walk in the Athletes Parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of Team American Samoa (2nd right) walks in the Athletes Parade 

GettyImages-1371720309

Tingyu Gao and Mengtao Xu of Team China in the Athletes parade 

Members of Team France make their way around the Beijing National Stadium 

Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada (c) walks in the Athletes parade 

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony 

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

General view inside of the Beijing National Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Performer's dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Olympic Cauldron is seen inside of the Beijing National Stadium 

Performers dance during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Olympic Cauldron is seen at Medal Plaza

A general view the Birds Nest stadium, the venue for opening and closing ceremonies
Церемония закрытия Пекина-2022

