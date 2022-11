⏪ 15 years ago today an 18-year-old came on for his World Cup debut 🔁



⏱️ Astonishingly, within 13 minutes, Lionel Messi had provided his first assist and scored his first goal in the competition to help @Argentina to a 6-0 win 🤩



📸 #WorldCup Moments | #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/UxQ1YGRL89