Pele, Brazil - 17 years and 239 days

Pele is the youngest footballer to score a goal at the men’s FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian striker was 17 years and 239 days old when he scored his first World Cup goal during the quarter-final match against Wales in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

After his volley helped Brazil beat Wales by a solitary goal, Pele went on to become the youngest footballer to score a World Cup hat-trick in Brazil’s 5-2 win against France in the semi-finals.

To top it off, Pele scored a brace in Brazil’s other 5-2 win over hosts Sweden to become the youngest player to play and score in a football World Cup final. To this day, Pele remains the only football player to score in a FIFA World Cup before turning 18.

Pele was also part of the Brazilian teams that won the 1962 and 1970 FIFA World Cups. He is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game.

Manuel Rosas, Mexico - 18 years, 90 days

Mexican defender Manuel Rosas is the second youngest goalscorer in the men’s World Cup at the age of 18 years and 90 days. However, it was an unfortunate self goal in Mexico’s group game against Chile in the inaugural Football World Cup in 1930. This was the first own-goal scored in FIFA World Cup history.

Three days later, Rosas made it up by scoring two goals albeit in the losing cause in Mexico’s 6-3 defeat against Argentina. His first goal was scored from the penalty kick and is the first penalty ever scored in the men’s FIFA World Cup.

No matter how you look at it, Rosas remains second on the list of youngest goal-scorers in the history of the competition.

Michael Owen, England - 18 years and 190 days

England were trailing 1-0 against Romania in the 1998 World Cup before forward Michael Owen scored in the 83rd minute to equalise for the 1966 world champions.

Though England lost the match with Romania scoring a last-minute winner, Michael Owen, at the age of 18 years and 190 days, became England’s youngest player to score in the FIFA World Cup and third in the all-time list.

With goals in the UEFA Euro 2000, the 2002 World Cup and also Euro 2004, Michael Owen is the only player to have scored in four consecutive major tournaments for England.

Nicolae Kovacs, Romania - 18 years and 198 days

Romania’s Nicolae Kovacs is fourth on the list of youngest football players to score in the FIFA World Cup. He scored for Romania against Peru in the 1930 World Cup to help his side win 3-1. He was 18 years and 198 days old on that day.

Nicolae Kovacs was one of the few players to feature in all three World Cups before the World War. Later, Kovacs also represented the Hungary football team.

Elena Danilova, Russia - 16 years and 107 days

Elena Danilova played for Russia in the 2003 Women’s World Cup and scored in Russia’s 7-1 defeat against eventual champions Germany in the quarter-finals. She was 16 years and 107 days old on that day.

Elena went on to play 52 matches for Russia in a career marred by injuries. She played her final match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2018.