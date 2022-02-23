Yasar Dogu wrestling: India’s Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat set to return at Istanbul meet - watch live

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will return to competitive action for the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Yasar Dogu 2022 wrestling tournament in Istanbul, Turkey starting from Thursday.

Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in the men’s 65kg category while former world No. 1 Vinesh Phogat bowed out in the quarter-finals of the women’s 53kg category at Tokyo 2020. Vinesh Phogat will compete in the 55kg division for the Istanbul meet, which will run till February 27.

Reigning Asian champion Sarita Mor will compete in the women's 59kg.

The entry list features 35 Indian wrestlers. Other notable names expected to take part at the Istanbul meet are Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia, who will compete in the men’s freestyle 61kg and 92kg weight divisions, respectively.

Earlier this month, Ravi Kumar Dahiya had clinched silver while Deepak Punia bagged bronze at Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov international wrestling tournament in Bulgaria.

Apart from the established Indian wrestlers, the Istanbul meet will see participation from the Indian wrestlers who won gold medals at the nationals.

With the wrestling world championships scheduled in Serbia in September, Indian wrestlers will look to win crucial ranking points for better seedings at the global wrestling event.

The Yasar Dogu international event, which is first of the four ranking series this year, also includes Greco-Roman wrestling apart from men’s and women’s freestyle.

After the competition in Istanbul, the wrestlers will gear up for the Asian wrestling championships in April.

The Commonwealth Games in July-August and the Asian Games in September are the other big-ticket events to follow in 2022.

Where to watch Yasar Dogu wrestling 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the Yasar Dogu 2022 wrestling tournament will be available on the United World Wrestling’s (UWW) official YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the event in India.

Yasar Dogu 2022: Indian wrestling team

Men’s freestyle

Aman (57kg), Mangal Kadyan (61kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (61kg), Rohit (65kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Vishal Kaliramana (70kg), Pritam (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Viky (92kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg), Shivraj Rakshe (125kg).

Women’s freestyle

Shivani Pawar (50kg), Pooja Gehlot (53kg), Anju (55kg), Vinesh Phogat (55kg), Mansi (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sangeeta (62kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Nisha (65kg), Ritu (68kg), Pinki (72kg), Gursharanpreet Kaur (76kg)

Greco-Roman

Sandeep (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sagar (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpeet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen (130kg).

Full schedule for Yasar Dogu wrestling 2022

Thursday, February 24

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Greco-Roman - Qualification rounds & repechage – 55kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 87kg, 97kg, 130 kg - 1:00 PM IST onwards

Medal matches - Day 1 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Friday, February 25

Women’s freestyle - Qualification rounds & repechage - 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, 76kg - 1:00 PM IST onwards

Medal matches - Day 2 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Greco-Roman - Qualification rounds & repechage - 72kg, 77kg, 82kg - 1:00 PM IST

Medal matches - Day 2 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, February 26

Women’s freestyle - Qualification rounds & repechage – 50kg, 53kg, 55kg, 59kg, 65kg, 72kg - 1:00 PM IST onwards

Medal matches - Day 3 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s freestyle - Qualification rounds & repechage - 97kg, 125kg - 1:00 PM IST onwards

Medal matches - Day 3 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards

*Sunday, February 27 *

Men’s freestyle - Qualification rounds & repechage 57kg, 61kg, 65kg, 70kg, 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, 92kg - 1:00 PM IST onwards

Medal matches - Day 4 categories - 8:30 PM IST onwards