WTT Contender Doha: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan sail into mixed doubles semi-finals

India’s top table tennis pair in mixed doubles, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, sailed into the semi-finals of the WTT Contender Doha 2022 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Tuesday.

The Indian duo, ranked world No. 7, defeated the world No. 329 pair of Christina Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8) in the quarter-finals.

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play world No. 4 Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong next.

In the women’s doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, who won the WTT Contender in Lasko last year, went down to Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua in the quarter-finals.

The Indian pair, ranked sixth in the world, lost to their opponents from Chinese Taipei 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-6).

Later in the day, world No. 34 Sharath Kamal will be up against world No. 59 Lim Jonghoon of South Korea in the round of 16. He overcame Qatar’s Fahed Almughanne 3-0 in the men’s singles round of 32.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 33, crashed out after a loss to lower-ranked Yuan Licen of China in the first round of men’s singles. In the women’s singles, Manika Batra, world No. 46, also lost in the first round.