WTT Contender Doha 2022: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal lead Indian challenge - watch live streaming

After a disappointing campaign in the inaugural WTT Grand Smash in Singapore, top Indian table tennis players Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal will look to bounce back at the WTT Contender Doha 2022 starting from Friday.

The Indian team in Doha features 15 players – six men and nine women. The tournament will be held at Lusail Sports Arena and will conclude on March 24.

In the men’s singles main draw, world No. 33 G Sathiyan will be accompanied by world No. 34 Sharath Kamal.

Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Mudit Dani and Snehit Suravajjula, meanwhile, will start from the qualifiers.

Manav Thakkar will also be competing in the mixed doubles main draw with Archana Kamath. The duo had won the silver at the WTT Contender in Muscat earlier this month and will enter the Doha meet high on confidence.

Manika Batra, the world No. 46, is India’s only direct entry in the women’s singles main draw. Manika Batra will also be partnering Archana Kamath and G Sathiyan in women’s and mixed doubles, respectively.

Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula, Krittwika Roy, Selena Selvakumar, Swastika Ghosh, Prapti Sen are the remaining Indian players in action at Doha.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the women’s doubles silver at WTT Contender Muscat while the team of Sreeja Akula and Selena Selvakumar had clinched a bronze.

Indian table tennis squad for WTT Contender Doha 2022

Men’s singles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal

Qualifiers - Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Mudit Dani, Snehit Suravajjula

Women’s singles

Main draw - Manika Batra

Qualifiers - Archana Kamath, Suthirtha Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Krittwika Roy, Selena Selvakumar, Swastika Ghosh, Prapti Sen

Women’s doubles

Main draw - Manika Batra/Archana Kamath

Qualifiers - Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula/Selena Selvakumar,

Mixed doubles

Main draw - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath

Where to watch WTT Contender Doha 2022 live in India?

Live streaming of the WTT Contender Doha 2022 will be available on World Table Tennis’ YouTube channel. There is no live telecast of the table tennis tournament in India.