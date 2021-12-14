With Commonwealth and Asian Games in sight, table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal goes under the knife

Four-time Olympian Sharath Kamal has undergone surgery to treat a painful heel that had been hindering the veteran Indian table tennis player over the past year.

The 39-year-old Sharath Kamal made the announcement by posting a picture on his social media pages from a hospital bed on Monday.

“Was experiencing severe heel pain for eight months, and it got worse in the last three months,” Sharath Kamal mentioned in his post. “Good to get treatment post World Championships now, with preparations starting soon for the Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games in the coming year!”

Sharath Kamal, the top-ranked Indian table tennis player, last competed at the world championships late in November where he was ousted in the opening round.

World No. 32 Sharath Kamal has a stellar record at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian has won eight medals at the CWG, including a gold in the singles event in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

At the Asian Games, Sharath Kamal has won two bronze medals.

The upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham in July-August next year while the Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, Zhejiang in September.