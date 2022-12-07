Former world champion Mirabai Chanu settled for a silver medal in the women’s 49kg division at the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday. Despite battling wrist pain, Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk) for her second world championships medal. She won the gold in 2017 and finished fourth in the 2019 edition.

Extremely humbled and grateful for this victory. Small step towards our eventual goal of an Olympic gold.

Gratitude to my Coach Vijay sir, our President IWLF Sahdev Yadav sir, Sports Authority of India, all the stakeholders and well wishers. Will always make you proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eTBsmdTsXR — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) December 7, 2022

Mirabai Chanu hurt her wrist during training in September. She then competed at the National Games the following month despite the injury. Jiang Huihua of China won her third world championships gold medal with a combined lift of 206 kg (93kg+113kg). Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Hou Zhihui of China settled for bronze for 198kg (89kg+109kg). Mirabai Chanu, a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, started with an 85kg lift in the snatch. She tried for 87kg on her second attempt but could not complete it before hitting the 87kg mark on the third attempt. The effort placed her fifth in the 11-woman field on the snatch leaderboard.

In clean and jerk, Mirabai Chanu, competing in her first international meet since winning the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, once again struggled with her left wrist. The Indian weightlifter failed in her first attempt, lifted 111kg on the second try, and matched eventual gold medallist Jiang Huihua’s 113kg in her third attempt to enter the top three.