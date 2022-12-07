In the women’s 49kg, Mirabai Chanu had a combined lift of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk). It earned her a second medal at the World Weightlifting Championships.
Former world champion Mirabai Chanu settled for a silver medal in the women’s 49kg division at the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday.
Despite battling wrist pain, Mirabai Chanu lifted a total weight of 200kg (87kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk) for her second world championships medal. She won the gold in 2017 and finished fourth in the 2019 edition.
Extremely humbled and grateful for this victory. Small step towards our eventual goal of an Olympic gold.— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) December 7, 2022
Gratitude to my Coach Vijay sir, our President IWLF Sahdev Yadav sir, Sports Authority of India, all the stakeholders and well wishers. Will always make you proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eTBsmdTsXR
Mirabai Chanu hurt her wrist during training in September. She then competed at the National Games the following month despite the injury.
Jiang Huihua of China won her third world championships gold medal with a combined lift of 206 kg (93kg+113kg). Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Hou Zhihui of China settled for bronze for 198kg (89kg+109kg).
Mirabai Chanu, a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, started with an 85kg lift in the snatch. She tried for 87kg on her second attempt but could not complete it before hitting the 87kg mark on the third attempt. The effort placed her fifth in the 11-woman field on the snatch leaderboard.
What a save @mirabai_chanu 87 kg snatch video credits: @one_kilo_ @1k pic.twitter.com/CrtVAV0LOQ— sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) December 7, 2022
In clean and jerk, Mirabai Chanu, competing in her first international meet since winning the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, once again struggled with her left wrist. The Indian weightlifter failed in her first attempt, lifted 111kg on the second try, and matched eventual gold medallist Jiang Huihua’s 113kg in her third attempt to enter the top three.
Jiang Huihua, who topped the snatch event, looked set to grab the gold in the overall category. She gave a shot at breaking Mirabai Chanu’s world record of 119kg clean and jerk with a 120kg attempt in her final lift but failed.
Apart from an overall silver, Mirabai Chanu also won silver in the clean and jerk. At the world championships, medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift unlike the Olympics, where one single medal is awarded for the total lift.
Tokyo 2020 champion Hou Zhihui, meanwhile, played to avoid an injury and did not go for her last attempt having lifted 109kg for bronze previously.
The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg), CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi (women’s 59kg) and CWG bronze winner Gurdeep Singh (men’s +109kg) are also competing in the event.
