The weightlifting championships are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Watch live on Olympics.com.
Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead the four-member Indian contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia, starting Monday.
The world championships include competitions in 20 weightlifting categories. Out of which, five men's weight classes - 61kg, 73kg, 89kg, 102kg, +102kg - and five women's weight classes - 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, +81kg - belong to the Olympic weight divisions.
The world championships are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The weightlifters competing in the 10 Olympic weightlifting categories (five men and five women) will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances at the world championships.
The OQR will be based on the best total results (snatch + clean and jerk) the athletes manage to lift in the qualifying competitions. The top 10 athletes based on OQR, which will have one highest-ranked athlete per country in each weight category, will be allocated Olympic quotas after the qualification cycle ends in April 2024.
It will be Mirabai Chanu's first international meet since winning the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August. The 2017 world champion will compete in her pet women’s 49kg category in Colombia. Watch live streaming of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 on Olympics.com.
Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Achinta Sheuli, CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi and CWG bronze winner Gurdeep Singh will also look to make a mark at the world championships.
Achinta Sheuli will continue to compete in men’s 73kg, which is one of the Olympic weight classes for Paris 2024.
Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in women’s 55kg but will switch up to compete in 59kg as her pet weight division doesn’t fall in the Olympic weight division. Gurdeep Singh will compete in the non-Olympic weight division of men’s +109kg.
Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga will not be a part of the Indian squad at the World Weightlifting Championships after failing to recover on time from a lower back and thigh injury.
The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 was initially scheduled to be held in Chongqing, China but was moved to Colombia due to the COVID-19 break out in China. The championships will conclude on December 16.
Live streaming of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will be on Olympics.com. There will be no live telecast of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 on any TV channel in India.
Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
Bindyrani Devi - women’s 59kg
Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg
All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)
Monday, December 5
Women’s 45kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, December 6
Men’s 55kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 45kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 49kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 61kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, December 7
Women’s 49kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 49kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 55kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 55kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 55kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 61kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
**Thursday, December 8 **
Women’s 55kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 61kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 55kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 59kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 59kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 67kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
**Friday, December 9 **
Women’s 67kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 59kg (B) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 59kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 73kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 64kg (D) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 73kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Saturday, December 10
Men’s 73kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 67kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 73kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
women’s 64kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 81kg (D) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Sunday, December 11
Men’s 81kg (C) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 64kg (B) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 64kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 89kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women’s 71kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 81kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Monday, December 12
Men 89kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Men 81kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men 89kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Men 96kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Men 96kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Women 71kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Tuesday, December 13
Men 96kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
men 96kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
women 71kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
men 102kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
women 76kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Men’s 102kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Wednesday, December 14
Women 76kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women 76kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men 102kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Women 81kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women 87kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Women 81kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
**Thursday, December 15 **
Women 87kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women 81kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men 87kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
men 109kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Women +87kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards
Women +87kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Friday, December 16
Men 109kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Women +87kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
Men's 109kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards
Men's +109kg(C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards
Saturday, December 17
Men’s +109kg(B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s +109kg(A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards
You May Like