Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead the four-member Indian contingent at the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Bogota, Colombia, starting Monday.

The world championships include competitions in 20 weightlifting categories. Out of which, five men's weight classes - 61kg, 73kg, 89kg, 102kg, +102kg - and five women's weight classes - 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, +81kg - belong to the Olympic weight divisions.

The world championships are the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The weightlifters competing in the 10 Olympic weightlifting categories (five men and five women) will be able to accumulate crucial Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) points based on their performances at the world championships.

The OQR will be based on the best total results (snatch + clean and jerk) the athletes manage to lift in the qualifying competitions. The top 10 athletes based on OQR, which will have one highest-ranked athlete per country in each weight category, will be allocated Olympic quotas after the qualification cycle ends in April 2024.

It will be Mirabai Chanu's first international meet since winning the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August. The 2017 world champion will compete in her pet women’s 49kg category in Colombia. Watch live streaming of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 on Olympics.com.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Achinta Sheuli, CWG silver medallist Bindyarani Devi and CWG bronze winner Gurdeep Singh will also look to make a mark at the world championships.

Achinta Sheuli will continue to compete in men’s 73kg, which is one of the Olympic weight classes for Paris 2024.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in women’s 55kg but will switch up to compete in 59kg as her pet weight division doesn’t fall in the Olympic weight division. Gurdeep Singh will compete in the non-Olympic weight division of men’s +109kg.

Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga will not be a part of the Indian squad at the World Weightlifting Championships after failing to recover on time from a lower back and thigh injury.

The World Weightlifting Championships 2022 was initially scheduled to be held in Chongqing, China but was moved to Colombia due to the COVID-19 break out in China. The championships will conclude on December 16.

Where to watch World Weightlifting Championships 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 will be on Olympics.com. There will be no live telecast of the World Weightlifting Championships 2022 on any TV channel in India.

World Weightlifting Championships 2022: India team

Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg

Bindyrani Devi - women’s 59kg

Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg

Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg

World Weightlifting Championships 2022: Schedule and live India start times

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

Monday, December 5

Women’s 45kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Tuesday, December 6

Men’s 55kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 45kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 49kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s 61kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, December 7

Women’s 49kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 49kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s 55kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 55kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 55kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 61kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

**Thursday, December 8 **

Women’s 55kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 61kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 55kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 59kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 59kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 67kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

**Friday, December 9 **

Women’s 67kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 59kg (B) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 59kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 73kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 64kg (D) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 73kg (C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Saturday, December 10

Men’s 73kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 67kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s 73kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

women’s 64kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s 81kg (D) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Sunday, December 11

Men’s 81kg (C) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s 64kg (B) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 64kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 89kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women’s 71kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 81kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Monday, December 12

Men 89kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Men 81kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men 89kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Men 96kg (D) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Men 96kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Women 71kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Tuesday, December 13

Men 96kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

men 96kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

women 71kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

men 102kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

women 76kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 102kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Wednesday, December 14

Women 76kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women 76kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men 102kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Women 81kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women 87kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Women 81kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

**Thursday, December 15 **

Women 87kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women 81kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men 87kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

men 109kg (C) - 8:00 AM IST onwards

Women +87kg (C) - 7:30 PM IST onwards

Women +87kg (B) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Friday, December 16

Men 109kg (B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Women +87kg (A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards

Men's 109kg (A) - 5:30 AM IST onwards

Men's +109kg(C) - 10:00 PM IST onwards

Saturday, December 17

Men’s +109kg(B) - 12:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s +109kg(A) - 3:00 AM IST onwards