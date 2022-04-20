Best Indian weightlifters: Women lead the way as future looks good

Weightlifting has always been an important part of Indian sports history.

After all, it was the sport which brought India their first-ever women’s medallist at the Olympics with Karnam Malleswari winning bronze at Sydney 2000.

Over the years, India have produced their fair share of weightlifting stars, including Karnam Malleswari, Kunjarani Devi, Tokyo 2020 medallist Mirabai Chanu and Sathish Sivalingam. Interestingly, it has been the women who have led the way in the power sport.

Promising talents like Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Jhilli Dalabehera are also making a name for themselves on the international stage.

Here’s a look at some of the best Indian weightlifters:

Kunjarani Devi

Born on March 1, 1968 in Imphal, Manipur, Kunjarani Devi, simply put, was Indian weightlifting’s first superstar.

After dominating the national arena in her teens, Kunjarani Devi stepped onto the international arena with a bang, winning the overall silver medal at the 1989 world championships held in Manchester.

With this feat, Kunjarani Devi, just 20-years-old back then, also became the first Indian lifter to win a medal at the worlds.

Kunjaranai Devi won six more medals, all silvers, at the world championships from 1991 to 1997, taking her medals tally to seven. She couldn’t win a medal at the 1993 edition due to a last-minute injury. On every occasion, the Manipuri ace was denied a top podium finish by Chinese lifters, who dominated the women’s 44kg-48kg division in that era.

Till date, Kunjarani Devi is the most successful Indian weightlifter at the worlds in terms of medals won. She also won consecutive bronze medals at the Asian Games in 1990 and 1994.

Kunjarani Devi suffered a dip in form from 1997 to 2001 and consequently missed the bus to the Sydney 2000 Olympics, where women’s weightlifting made its Summer Games debut.

She, however, bounced back in 2002 and won the gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester – the same city where she first burst onto the international arena 13 years back.

Kunjarani Devi finally made her long-awaited Olympic debut at Beijing 2004 but narrowly missed out on a podium spot, finishing fourth overall. She, however, came back to defend her Commonwealth crown during the Melbourne 2006 Games at the age of 38.

Though she never won an Olympic medal, Kunajarani Devi’s 17-year-long career was an inspiration for many.

Karnam Malleswari

Seven years younger to Kunjarani Devi, Karnam Malleswari was born on June 1, 1975 in Andhra Pradesh.

Inspired by Kunjarani Devi, Karnam Malleswari burst onto the international stage at the 1993 world championships in Melbourne, clinching a bronze in the 54kg category. A year later in Istanbul, Karnam Malleswari upgraded the colour of her medal to gold and became the first Indian weightlifting world champion.

She successfully defended her world title in 1995 and bagged another bronze in 1996. Karnam Malleswari also won two silver medals at the 1994 and 1998 Asian Games.

The crowning moment of Karnam Malleswari’s career, however, came at Sydney 2000, where she won the women’s 69kg bronze to become the first-Indian woman to ever bag a medal at the Olympics. The accomplishment also earned her the nickname – the Iron Lady of India.

Curiously most of Karnam Malleswari’s notable international feats came in the 54kg category. Her bronze at Sydney 2000, however, was in the women’s 69kg.

Mirabai Chanu

Also hailing from Manipur, the same state as Kunjarani Devi, Mirabai Chanu was born on August 8, 1994.

The Manipuri lifter made her mark after winning the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but failed to complete a lift at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

After her disappointing Rio run, Mirabai Chanu redeemed herself by winning the gold medal at the 2017 world championships in Anaheim, USA. She then clinched the women’s 48kg gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Heading into Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu hit her stride. Though she could only manage a bronze overall at the 2020 Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent, her best clean and jerk lift of 119kg was enough to set the new clean and jerk world record for the women’s 49kg weightlifting category.

At Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu scripted another piece of history as she bagged the silver medal in the women’s 49kg to become only the second Indian woman after badminton ace PV Sindhu to secure a silver medal at the Summer Games.

Still active and in her 20s, Mirabai Chanu still has a lot of time to improve on her medals tally at big international events.

Sathish Sivalingam

One of the premier men’s weightlifters India has ever produced, Sathish Sivalingam was born in Vellore on June 23, 1992.

Though his solitary Olympic outing, at Rio 2016, was a disappointing one, where he finished 11th, Sathish Sivalingam has thoroughly dominated the Commonwealth competitions in men’s 77kg in recent years.

The Tamil Nadu lifter won four consecutive gold medals at the Commonwealth weightlifting championships from 2012 to 2017.

He is also a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, having bagged the gold medals at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Born in Mizoram on October 26, 2002, Jeremy Lalrinnunga has emerged as Indian weightlifting’s biggest hope for the future.

Still under 20, Jeremy Lalrinnunga doesn’t quite boast the collection of medals his senior compatriots in the list here does, but the young Mizo does have the distinction of being India’s first-ever Youth Olympic champion.

At the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in boys' 62kg weight category with a lift of 274kg (124 kg snatch + 150kg clean and jerk).

His first senior success came at the Commonwealth Championships 2021 in Tashkent with another gold medal, this time in the men’s 67kg.

Best Indian weightlifters