World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town: Schedule, preview and how to watch

The sevens carnival will again see both the men and women share the stage with Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying berths raising the stakes.

South Africa’s men and Australia’s women top the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after winning their respective competitions at last week’s Dubai 7s.

The Blitzboks head into their home tournament brimming with confidence after winning their fourth consecutive title in the desert to top the standings after two rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The South Africans bounced back from a 14-5 defeat to Great Britain in their first match before reaching the cup final, where they swept past Ireland (21-5) to tighten their vice-grip-like hold on the tournament.

The Blitzboks beat defending series champions Australia, who shares the top perch on the standings, en route to their successful Dubai title defence. The Cape Town hosts have a tough draw against two-time Olympic champions Fiji, France and Canada. France is second in the standings, just two points adrift South Africa and Australia.