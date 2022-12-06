World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town: Schedule, preview and how to watch

The World Rugby Sevens Series is set for more intrigue and mouth-watering action when some of the planet’s best players make their way to Cape Town between 9 and 11 December.
The sevens carnival will again see both the men and women share the stage with Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying berths raising the stakes.
South Africa’s men and Australia’s women top the World Rugby Sevens Series standings after winning their respective competitions at last week’s Dubai 7s.
The Blitzboks head into their home tournament brimming with confidence after winning their fourth consecutive title in the desert to top the standings after two rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series.
The South Africans bounced back from a 14-5 defeat to Great Britain in their first match before reaching the cup final, where they swept past Ireland (21-5) to tighten their vice-grip-like hold on the tournament.
The Blitzboks beat defending series champions Australia, who shares the top perch on the standings, en route to their successful Dubai title defence. The Cape Town hosts have a tough draw against two-time Olympic champions Fiji, France and Canada. France is second in the standings, just two points adrift South Africa and Australia.
Three-time series champions Australia will be looking to strengthen their hold at the top of the standings in the women’s competition.
The Aussies kicked off their campaign in Dubai, winning the desert title for the third time on the trot.
Maddison Levi spearheaded Australia’s charge in Dubai, scoring 11 tries to open their Series defence in emphatic fashion.
The Australians emerged as the dominant force of the women’s game in 2022, sweeping all the major titles on offer – Series, Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens.
The all-conquering Aussies go into the Cape Town tournament two points ahead of arch-rivals and Dubai losing finalists New Zealand.
They will face hosts South Africa, Ireland, and Spain in Pool A, while New Zealand will take on Brazil, Fiji, and Great Britain in their group. The United States, France, Canada and Japan make up Pool C.
Women
Friday, 9 December
11:00 - 18:05 CET - Group matches
Saturday, 10 December
10:57 - 17:50 CET - Group and play-off matches
Sunday, 11 December
07:00 - 18:26 CET - Knockout and play-off matches
Men
Friday, 9 December
13:22 - 19:03 CET - Group matches
Saturday, 10 December
07:45 - 20:03 CET - Group and play-off matches
Sunday, 11 December
08:34 - 18:56 CET - Knockout and play-off matches
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series live stream online here and through the official App.
Details on how to watch the action in your territory on TV can be found here.
The top four finishers in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the end of the 2022/23 season will secure an automatic qualification berth for their countries to compete in the rugby sevens tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
