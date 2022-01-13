World champion Loh Kean Yew into India Open quarter-finals

Singapore's badminton world champion is on a roll in his first tournament of 2022.

Loh Kean Yew has secured victories in his opening two matches at the India Open in New Delhi to reach the quarter-finals of the Super 500-level BWF World Tour tournament.

After seeing off Canada's Xiaodong Sheng in the first round, Loh beat Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven 21-12, 21-12 in just 33 minutes in the second round.

In the opening game, the Malaysian had the better of the early chances but from 6-6, Loh rattled off 15 of the next 21 points. The second game saw the Sigaporean be just as dominant, taking 18 of the last 27 points to ease to the victory in just over half an hour.

Who and when does Loh Kean Yew play in the 2022 India Open quarter-finals?

Loh Kean Yew's opponent in the quarter-finals is now known.

He will play Russia's Sergey Sirant in the last eight, after Sirant beat Finland's Kalle Koljonen 21-18 21-15.

That match is scheduled for Friday, 14 January, which is also the first day of television coverage of the tournament in Singapore – more details below.

Loh is the top-ranked seed remaining in his half of the draw after world silver medallist and top seed Kidambi Srikanth was forced to withdraw due to Covid-19 rules.

Where can I watch the India Open 2022 in Singapore and around the world

Fans in Singapore wishing to follow the new world champion Loh Kean Yew and his teammates can do so on Hub Sports on Star Hub. From Friday to Sunday, StarHub will be airing the BWF India Open 2022 via SPOTV (Channel 205).

In India, the tournament is being broadcast on TV by the Star Sports network, with Disney+Hotstar website and app also streaming action online.

A full list of broadcasters will be made available by the BWF once confirmed, with action and highlights on their YouTube channel in some regions. The best clips and updates will also be available on the BWF social media channels.