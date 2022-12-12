Domestic football is beginning to wind down for the year across the leagues, with rivalaries commencing and big wins in the Champions League. From the thrills of the Etihad Stadium to PSG's last-minute winner, we’re looking back at all the action across Europe from this weekend and we look ahead to what is coming up.

Top players of the week Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain) Some players are made for the big moments, and Kadidiatou Diani is one of them. Stepping up in a crucial moment for her club, against their rivals, could go a long way in helping Paris Saint-Germain to a second-ever league title. As far as the season goes, it is still relatively early doors – but wins against a team like Lyon go a long way. Diani showed the world at the European Championship what she is capable of, but it is something she has been doing for the Parisians since she joined them back in 2017. This season is no different, having already registered nine goals and three assists in 11 Ligue 1 matches. But her 87th-minute strike to beat Lyon 1-0 this weekend could be her most crucial yet, as those three points propelled her side to the top of the table. Her fluidity across the frontline is one of Diani’s most valuable traits and in the absence of injured teammate Marie Antoinette-Katoto, she is establishing herself as the difference maker in a game of fine margins.

Lina Magull (Bayern Munich) Ever since the start of the German league this season, Lina Magull has gotten better with each game. But perhaps no outing has been quite as impressive as her influential 90 minutes in a huge win over Barcelona in the Champions League. With two goal contributions midweek (one goal, one assist), the midfielder ran the show – something that is no easy task against a Barça midfield that consists of players like Aitana Bonmati and Keira Walsh. As much as the 28-year-old’s attacking contributions went a long way in registering a convincing win, her defensive responsibilities did not go unnoticed. With 11 ball recoveries, 7/15 ground duels won and a 75 percent tackle success rate, she made life difficult for the Spanish club in the middle of the park and helped her side pick up three important points as they aim for the knockout rounds.

Lina Magull shines for Bayern against Barça (2022 Getty Images)

Leah Galton (Manchester United) The Manchester derby may have finished all even at 1-1, but United may have been disappointed not to collect all three points with the chances they created. Leah Galton was a fixture of their attack, just as she has been all season, and provided that extra bit of quality down the left wing. 28-year-old Galton is a traditional winger, and this game epitomised exactly why. She is the kind of player who likes to take on her defender, drive the ball to the byline and get it into the box. Three chances created and a 100 percent dribble success rate is telling of the afternoon she had. But it’s not just about creating goals, she scores them too - and her instinctive finish to break the deadlock against her rivals is her fourth of the current WSL campaign. If she continues this form, Galton could be on course to register a career’s best for goal involvements in a single season.

Top games of the week Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Barcelona Barcelona may be unbeaten in the league, but when it comes to the Champions League, that is an entirely different narrative. Bayern Munich handed the Catalan club their first loss in the UCL this season, with a damming 3–1 defeat that saw them play last year’s runners-up off the park. Within 10 minutes, the German club was two to the good courtesy of goals from Klara Buhl and Lina Magull. As is embedded within the culture of Barça, they dominated the ball on possession but, in this case, struggled to do all that much with it. Lea Schüller’s strike on the 60-minute mark all but sealed the three points for Bayern, despite Geyse’s consolation strike. The two now sit level on points in Group D, with it all to play for in the final two games before the knockout rounds.

Bayern earn three huge points in the UCL (2022 Getty Images)

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United For the second time in the Women’s Super League, the Etihad Stadium bore witness to a Manchester derby between two sides vying for a spot in the top three at the end of the season. City came into this fixture unbeaten against United, with their wins outweighing stalemates between the two. And while the home side grew into the game during the early stages of the first half, their momentum was knocked when the Reds took the lead. Excellent link-up play between Ella Toone and Leah Galton down the left-hand side saw the latter make her way into the box before a quick one-two presented Galton with the shooting opportunity - poking home between the legs of former United defender Alex Greenwood. Marc Skinner’s side formulated some good chances after half-time, but a bit of magic from Chloe Kelly would see City back into the game. Her whipped ball into the box from the right was met by a stooping Laura Coombs header, who seemingly wandered into the box undetected. From that moment on, the game was an entertaining end-to-end encounter, but neither side could find that cutting-edge chance to snatch the game with both goalkeepers stepping up in big moments for their respective sides.

An enthralling Manchester derby ends all even (2022 Getty Images)

Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain Two French giants locked horns this weekend, and it would take until the 87th minute of the game before one of them would find the breakthrough. It was a tale of two sides: while Paris Saint-Germain dominated much of the ball, it was Lyon who created more chances, registering 20 shots on goal to the away side’s six. But the Parisians were resilient at the back, with the help of the ever-present Ashley Lawrence – who could stake her claim as one of the best fullbacks in the game right now – and former Lyon keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. The last-gasp winner came from Ramona Bachmann, whose ball into the box caused difficulties at the back before falling into the path of Kadidiatou Diani who, from a few years out, made no mistake in slotting home to secure three huge points in the title race. PSG now go ahead of Lyon to sit on top of the table by a point, extending their unbeaten run to 11 games in the league. A fixture that often has the final say on which team lifts the title at the end of the season, when these two meet for the penultimate game of the campaign, expect sparks to fly.

Top results of the week Werder Bremen 1-1 Hoffenheim Fifth-placed Hoffenheim was held to a draw by 11th-place Werder Bremen in the Frauen-Bundesliga over the weekend, leaving them behind the top three by six points. When Nicole Billa opened the scoring in the 26th minute, it looked like business as usual against a side without a win all season - but Bremen hit back just four minutes later, leveling the score. Despite dominating, Hoffenheim couldn't formulate the game-winning chance that would see them close in on the top three. For the home side, however, it is a point further away from dead last. Roma 2-4 Juventus At the top of the Serie A, Juventus closed the gap on Roma to three points after beating them away from home. This scintillating encounter was end-to-end from minute two when Annamaria Serturini gave the home side the lead**. Lineth Beerensteyn** was quick to equalise, though, making it 1-1 within 15 minutes. Cristiana Girelli gave the away side the lead for the first time just before the break, but this time it was Roma's turn to hit back, leveling the score just after half-time through Andressa Alves. Second-half strikes from Beerensteyn and Julia Grosso to make it 4-2 for the away side secured a vital three points in the race for the league title. Real Sociedad 3-4 Levante A thrilling Primera Division clash between third and sixth-placed Levante and Sociedad went down to the wire. Within 10 minutes to score was tied at 1-1, with goals from Synne Jensen and Alba Redondo respectively**.** But the visitors took the lead before the break, thanks to a Mayra Ramirez strike**.** Sociedad struck back late in the second 45 through Gabriela Garcia, but their opponents punished their lapse in concentration a mere minute later as Tatiana Pinto restored their lead. Levante looked to have breathing room when Ane Etxezarreta *was on the end of an unfortunate own goal, but a late finish from Mirari Uria deep into stoppage time set up a tense finish. Levante held on to clinch all three points.

Juventus closed the gap on Roma with three huge points (2022 Getty Images)