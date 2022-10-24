Women’s Football Weekly Review: AC Milan pull things back as the Frauen Bundesliga hots up

It was a story of too little too late this weekend in women's football as winning teams across Europe stormed into leads and left their competitors struggling to make up the scoreline.

From Germany to England to Italy, we were treated to plenty of goals, action and drama.

Khadija Bunny Shaw scored twice as Manchester City look to get back to winning ways in the WSL Picture by Bryn Lennon

European women's football: Top player of the Week

Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City continue their winning ways with a brace against Tottenham this weekend after her side struggled to start their season well, losing their first two games.

However, it was Shaw’s double that sparked inspiration within the City team that helped to secure all three points. Her first goal came in the 41st minute - a brilliant header off of an Alex Greenwood cross that fired past Becky Spencer - and put her side 1-0 up going into the break. Her second, a gliding strike from outside of the area, came just minutes after the restart and took her season goal tally so far to five - currently the highest in the league. Manager Gareth Taylor told the press after the win that “she has a lot more to come I believe but she will score goals. She has proven that previously and proven that here.” It’s evident that Shaw is the answer if Manchester City are to turn their nervous start to the season around.

Picking yourself up after a 4-0 thrashing to your local rivals is a tough feat, but definitely one that Kosovare Asllani can deal with. The AC Milan forward impressed against reigning champions Juventus as she netted a brace in their deserved 4-3 win. Asllani played a remarkable part in what was a historic win over Juventus and now has six goals in as many appearances for the Milan side. Her two goals came within just sixty seconds of one another as she capitalised on Juve’s defensive errors. Asllani’s partnership up top with Martina Piemonte is one to watch as the pair look hungry for more this season.

Laura Freigang’s hat trick keeps Frankfurt hot on the heels of league leaders Wolfsburg. After some time off with a shoulder injury, the number 10 looked as fresh as ever as she guided her side to victory against Duisburg. From her tight-angled volley in the first few minutes, to a fierce second-half penalty and superb strike, Freigang’s confidence on the ball seeped through to her teammates and helped them hold on - even when it looked like Duisburg were close to an equaliser.

AC Milan celebrate following a historic victory over reigning Italian champions Juventus Picture by © FrancescoScaccianocePhotography All rights reserved.

European women's football: Top games of the week

AC Milan 4 - 3 Juventus

AC Milan bounced back from last week’s 4-0 thumping from rivals Inter Milan with a superb display over current Women’s Serie A champions Juventus. Asllani opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as she beat her defender to slot the ball past Roberta Aprile. Just minutes later, Asllani found herself able to capitalise on Juventus’ defensive mistakes once again as she secured a brace. In the 30th minute, Juventus bit back. Bonfantini found herself with huge amounts of space following a freekick and fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1, only for AC Milan to hit an impressive counter just a couple of minutes later and increase the scoreline to 3-1.

The drama continued into the second-half, as Mesjasz tapped in an effort from a corner on the hour mark to secure a fourth goal for AC Milan. Minutes later, Bonfantini was left unmarked and simply chested the ball over the line, making it 4-2. With just ten minutes to go, Adami very nearly made it five with an impressive effort that bounced off the bar which was later followed by a Juventus consolation goal in the fourth minute of added time. AC Milan now find themselves in fifth place, just two points behind fourth place Juventus.

Levante 2 v 2 Real Madrid

Not much separates these two teams in La Liga Feminine standings at the moment, and it was a similar story when they came head to head this weekend. With just one point between them in second and third place, this fixture was a chance for either side to push past and forward towards league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid’s Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring in the twentieth minute to put the visitors in the lead. The remainder of the first-half was a cagey affair and reminded us just how little separates these two teams this season. After the break, Levante took the lead in quick succession. A 51st minute goal from Alba Redondo was quickly followed minutes later by Mayra Ramíres finding the back of the net to make it 2-1. Real Madrid canceled out Levante’s efforts in the 71st minute as García made it 2-2 - a final score reflective of the joint quality between these two teams.

West Ham 3 v 2 Reading

West Ham secured back-to-back wins in the Women’s Super League with their victory over Reading this weekend. The Hammers bagged all three goals within the first half an hour as Viviane Asseyi found the back of the net twice after Dagny Brynjarsdottir opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

Coming into the second half, Reading dug deep and their efforts paid off as Charlie Wellings found the back of the net with 15 minutes to go. In the 82nd minute the away side converted a penalty, but it was a little too late as West Ham held on for all three points. Reading still remain pointless after this weekend, sitting in 11th place, whilst the Hammers find themselves in fifth on joint points with Everton.

League leaders Wolfsburg strengthen their place at the top of the table with a win over Bayern Munich Picture by 2022 Getty Images

European women's football: Top results of the week

Wolfsburg 2 v 1 Bayern Munich

A fitting result for Frauen Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg in front of a record 21,287 crowd against third placed Bayern Munich. Ewa Pajor opened the scoring just before the break in the 41st minute with a looping effort over the goalkeeper that seemed to come from both Pajor and Bayern’s Zandrazil.

Despite a dominant first half from Wolfsburg, Bayern came into the second half strong as Lea Schüller sent an effort just over the bar. In the 58th minute, Bayern had a chance to clear a Wolfsburg attack but instead allowed the ball to fall to Huth who buried an impressive volley.

But despite their dominant performance, Wolfsburg couldn’t keep a clean sheet. Bayern Munich cut through their opposition's defence in the last twenty minutes of the game to set up Bühl who calmly placed the ball into the back of the net making it a final score of 2-1. The win means that Wolfsburg now sit two points clear at the top of the table, and five points ahead of third placed Bayern.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 v 2 Duisburg

Sticking in the Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracth Frankfurt capitalised on Bayern Munich’s misfortune against Wolfsburg to cement their second place standings - although, they didn’t make it easy for themselves. Laura Freigang opened the scoring within the first ten minutes of play as she impressively netted a volley from an effort that looked sure to be going out for a goal kick. The Frankfurt efforts came hard and fast, but it was Duisburg who found the back of the net next as Kaitlyn Parcell was left with enough space to fire home an equalizing strike.

Into the second half and Freigang converted a powerful penalty in the 51st minute after Sophia Kleinherne was brought down in the area. Shortly after, a Duisburg miskick fell to none other than Laura Freigang who completed her hat trick and sent her side 3-1 up. Five minutes later, Duisburg’s Leonhart picked up a poorly controlled ball from the Frankfurt defense to make it 3-2. In the end, it wasn’t enough from Duisburg as Frankfurt managed to hold on for all three points - they now sit just two points behind first placed Wolfsburg.

Sassuolo 1 v 1 Inter Milan

Bottom of the league Sassuolo pulled off a shock result as they held third placed Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw. Just last week, Inter had won by an impressive four goals with a clean sheet against their rivals AC Milan - but this week was a different story.

Sassuolo did well to fend off the constant threats that Inter posed in the first half, and in the 60th minute their efforts were rewarded as Martina Tomaselli’s superb header found the back of the net to make it 1-0. Deeper into the second half Kreche performed well in goal to tip an Inter effort onto the bar before pulling off an impressive save to further deny a frustrated Inter.

Just as it looked like Sassuolo would hold on for all three points, Inter hit them with a quick counter in the second minute of added time as Chawinga fired a perfectly placed pass into the back of the net to secure a draw.

Arsenal are back in Champions League action as they’ll look to continue their unbeaten European form this season Picture by 2022 Getty Images

European women's football: Top picks for the week ahead

After a busy weekend in domestic football, our attention turns once again to some exciting midweek Champions League fixtures.

Wednesday 26th October - Champions League

Real Madrid v PSG (18:45 CET)

Chelsea v Vllaznia (21:00 CET)

Wednesday 27th October - Champions League

Juventus v Lyon (18:45 CET)

Arsenal v Zurich (21:00 CET)

Saturday 29th October - Frauen Bundesliga

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (13:00 CET)

Saturday 29th October - Serie A Women

Internazionale v Roma (14:30 CET)

Sunday 30th October - WSL

Manchester City v Liverpool (15:00 CET)

Manchester United v Everton (15:00 CET)

Sunday 30th October - La Liga F

Barcelona v Levante (12:00 CET)