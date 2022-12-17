The Indian hockey team beat Spain 1-0 in the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 final on Saturday and earned themselves a place in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.

This was the inaugural season of the Women's FIH Nations Cup, with a promotion to next year’s Women’s Pro League hockey up for grabs for the winner.

Gurjit Kaur (5’) scored the winning goal of the match in the first quarter.

Spain started the match well and almost took an early lead but India captain Savita Punia, the shootout hero from the semi-finals vs Ireland, produced an instinctive save with her toes to keep out a Spanish effort from a penalty corner.

Around the five-minute mark, India won its first penalty corner of the game. India’s poor conversion rate from PCs in the tournament has been a worry for head coach Janneke Schopman but when it mattered the most, Gurjit Kaur delivered with a well-placed drive and gave India the lead.

Following the opening goal, India, the world No. 8 team in the latest hockey rankings, kept it tight at the back and Spain, who have kept an impeccable defensive record in the tournament, also stayed compact in defence.

The only two decent scoring opportunities till the half-time hooter came from penalty corners. While Spain goalkeeper Clara Perez managed to deny Gurjit a second goal at full stretch, Savita pulled off another great save with her feet to keep out an effort from Lucia Jimenez.

With India 1-0 up, the second-half saw both teams increase their intensity in attack. India came close to doubling their lead again through a PC but Clara Perez intervened again to keep her team in striking distance.

As the match went on, Spain began asking a few questions of the Indian defence from open play. With five minutes left for the third quarter to end, Lucia Jimenez finally managed to beat Savita from open play following a free hit. But the goal was chalked off for a foul during the build-up after a review by the Indian camp.

Trailing 1-0 going into the final quarter, the home team had the ball in the Indian goal yet again after a goalmouth scramble but this time, the on-field referee ruled it out due to a foul. Spain had no reviews left to appeal their case.

The home team, in search of a do-or-die equaliser, kept turning the screws and it took some desperate defending by the Indian team, coupled with a bit of luck, to keep their slender lead intact.

India weathered a late storm by Spain to hold on to the win, the title and a promotion to the Women’s FIH Pro League next season.