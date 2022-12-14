The Indian hockey team topped Pool B of the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday and confirmed its place in the semi-finals.

Indian vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka (13’) and Gurjit Kaur (58’) converted their penalty corners and helped India earn their first clean sheet of the tournament.

India beat Chile 3-1 in their opening match, saw off Asian champions Japan 2-1 on Tuesday, and finished Pool B with a perfect nine points with a win over South Africa.

India will now face Ireland in the second semi-final on Friday while Pool A winner Spain will take on the winner of the match between Japan and Chile. South Africa, with three losses, finished bottom of Pool B.

The eventual winner of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Pro League’s 2023-24 season.

South Africa defended deep and looked to surprise India with counter-attacks in the early stages.

Promising young Indian midfielder Salima Tete won the first penalty corner for India in the first quarter which was converted by Deep Grace Ekka in the 13th minute.

Ample opportunities were created by India in the next two quarters but the South African defence was stubborn and made crucial interceptions.

India, ranked 12 places above South Africa in the women’s hockey rankings at No. 8, almost doubled their lead in the third quarter when Neha and Salima Tete helped them win a penalty stroke. However, former Indian captain Sushila Chanu was denied by South African goalkeeper Anelle van Deventer, who dived low to her left to keep her team in contention.

While South Africa began the final quarter with attacking intent, Indian defenders held them off. India earned multiple penalty corners in the final minutes of the play and finally hit their second goal. Gurjeet Kaur’s searing drag-flick in the 58th minute made it 2-0 as India then clung onto their lead to keep a clean sheet.