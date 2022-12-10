The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Chile in its opening match of the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, Spain on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who led India to a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in August, will continue to captain the side while veteran defender Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain in the 20-member squad. Watch FIH Nations Cup live streaming in India.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup will have promotion and relegation. The eight highest-ranked teams, not part of the ongoing Women’s FIH Pro League, are invited to play in the tournament.

The Women's FIH Nations Cup champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 season of the FIH Pro League while the bottom-placed team in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 will be relegated to the Women’s FIH Nations Cup next year.

India managed an impressive third-place finish in the last edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League. However, with Australia and New Zealand making a comeback in the FIH Pro League 2022-23, India have to play in the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 to make the cut for next season’s FIH Pro League.

Both Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the FIH Hockey Pro League last season due to COVID-19. As a result, India and Spain entered the 2021-22 tournament as their replacements.

After playing world No. 14 Chile on Sunday, India, ranked eighth in the women’s hockey rankings, will play world No. 11 Japan, and world No. 20 South Africa in their remaining Pool B matches on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Pool A consists of world No. 12 South Korea, world No. 13 Ireland, world No. 18 Italy, and hosts Spain, the highest-ranked side in the competition at seventh.

The top teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals and the final will be played on December 17. All matches will be hosted at Estadio Betero stadium in Valencia.

Where to watch Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 will be available on watch.hockey and the FanCode app in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022: Schedule for India and live match times

Times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

December 11, Sunday: India vs Chile - 7:45 PM IST

December 12, Monday: India vs Japan - 7:45 PM IST

December 14, Wednesday: India vs South Africa - 7:45 PM IST

December 16-17: Crossover and position matches

December 16: Semi-final 1 - 6.00 PM IST

December 16: Semi-final 2 - 8.15 PM IST

December 17: Third-place match - 6.00 PM IST

December 17: Final - 8.15 PM IST

Indian team for Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdun