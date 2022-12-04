The Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match Test series against Australia 4-1 after going down by a 5-4 scoreline in the final match at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on Sunday. India’s only victory in the series came in the third match.

Tom Wickham (1’, 16’) scored the opening two goals for the hosts. Australian captain Aran Zalewski (29’), Jacob Anderson (39') and Jake Whetton (53’) also got on the scoresheet. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh (23’, 59’), vice-captain Amit Rohidas (33’) and Sukhjeet Singh (54’) scored India’s goals. Aran Zalewski was declared the Player of the Match.

Australia started the match with attacking intent and found the back of the net in the first minute through Tom Wickham’s field goal. India responded well and earned four penalty corners in the next few minutes but could not score.

After surviving a flurry of attacks from India, Australia threatened to double their lead. PR Sreejesh, however, intervened to keep the scoreline unchaanged at the end of the first quarter.

Australian forwards put India under pressure in the second quarter. In the 16th minute, Tom Wickham made it 2-0 after running past three Indian defenders and driving it low in the bottom corner.

Harmanpreet Singh finally pulled one back for India from a penalty corner in the 23rd minute.

With five minutes to go for half-time, India were reduced to 10 men after Gurjant Singh was shown a yellow card for a hockey stick tackle. Australia ramped up their attacks but Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who swapped places with PR Sreejesh in alternate quarters, pulled off impressive saves.

Australian captain Aran Zalewski’s field goal in the 29th minute, however, restored Australia’s two-goal lead.

Indian vice-captain and defender Amit Rohidas received a precise pass from Hardik Singh in the 33rd minute and tapped the ball at the near post, making it 3-2.

However, India were handed a second yellow card of the match in the 36th minute. This time, Sukhjeet Singh was penalised for a rash tackle against an Australian player.

Once again being a man down hurt India as Australia regained their two-goal lead in the 39th minute. Daniel Beale sneaked past the Indian backline to put it on a plate for Jacob Anderson, who lifted the ball neatly to make it 4-2.

The final quarter saw India put up a solid fight. Dylan Martin’s clever interception and pass to Jake Whetton made it 5-2 for the hosts in the 53rd minute but India scored two in response.

India hit back in the very next minute through a brilliant team goal. Forward Dilpreet Singh lifted the ball to provide the pass to Nilakanta Sharma, who placed it into the D for Sukhjeet Singh to make it 5-3.

Harmanpreet Singh’s low and powerful drag-flick in the 59th minute made it 5-4 for the visitors.

Fifth in the men’s hockey rankings, India gave a good account of themselves by stretching the world No. 1 Australia in the five-match series.

India lost 4-3 in the opener but conceded three in the final quarter to lose 7-4 in the second match. India won the third match of the Test series 4-3 which was also their first win over Australia since 2016. Australia came back stronger in the fourth match to win it 5-1.

The series Down Under was part of India’s preparations for the upcoming hockey World Cup.