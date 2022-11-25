As part of next year’s FIH World Cup preparations, the Indian men’s hockey team will head to Australia for a five-match Test series starting on November 26.

All five matches of the hockey Test series will be played at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide. Watch India vs Australia hockey live!

Fifth in the men’s hockey rankings, India will be led by seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and defender Amit Rohidas will be his deputy.

India come into the series following the home leg of FIH Pro League 2022-23, where they faced New Zealand and Spain in two matches each.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won three games, including one in a shootout, and lost one. The Indian captain is also the leading goalscorer of the ongoing FIH Pro League season, with six goals. India currently lead the points table after four matches.

Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid has picked the same squad for the tour of Australia that played the FIH Pro League. Only Varun Kumar makes a return to the defensive line after missing the matches against Spain and New Zealand.

In the previous contest between these two nations, India lost to the Australian men’s hockey team in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final, going down 7-0.

World No. 1 Australia will once again be led by Aran Zalewski, who captained the team to the CWG gold in Birmingham. The hosts will also have a co-captain in the experienced Eddie Ockenden, who has 398 international caps.

Both teams are considering the series as a part of their preparations for the hockey World Cup that begins on January 13 in India.

India vs Australia hockey Test series schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

November 26, Saturday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

November 27, Sunday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

November 30, Wednesday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

December 3, Saturday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

December 4, Sunday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

Where to watch India vs Australia hockey Test series live in India

The India vs Australia hockey Test series will be telecast live on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Australia vs India hockey matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian men’s hockey Test team vs Australia

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh