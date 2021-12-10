Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey: COVID ends India’s campaign early

The Indian women’s hockey team’s campaign at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 came to an early end after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The positive test had led to two league matches - one against hosts South Korea and another against China - being called off.

India’s match against Malaysia was also cancelled earlier due to a positive COVID test of a Malaysian player.

Malaysia also had to withdraw from the tournament.

The Indian team is currently in quarantine, according to PTI. The name of the player who tested positive for the coronavirus has not been revealed.

India had one league match left to play in the tournament -- against Japan -- but that has also been called off now.

The Indian team dominated Thailand 13-0 in its only league match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament was the senior women’s team’s first competition since finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Japan and hosts South Korea will now play for the title while China will face Thailand for third place. Both matches will be played on Saturday.