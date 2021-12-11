Asian Champions Trophy hockey winners: India, Pakistan, South Korea dominate

Having started only a decade ago, the Asian Champions Trophy has quickly become one of the most exciting hockey tournaments of the continent and one that draws the world's attention.

The tournament, featuring only the top six countries of Asia, is considered one of the most competitive hockey events.

The Asian Champions Trophy has also undergone quite a few changes in the last 10 years. It started as an annual tournament but was later held biennially and the number of teams in the women’s event were also increased.

The first Asian Champions Trophy hockey was held in Busan in 2010 as a women’s-only event. However, unlike today, only the top four teams of Asia - Japan, India, South Korea and China - competed in the first edition.

Hosts South Korea, led by Lee Seon Ok, became the first women’s champions after defeating Japan in the final. India beat China to clinch the third place in the inaugural edition.

Following the success of the women’s tournament, the men’s tournament was started in 2011. It was held in Ordos, China.

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and China, the top six teams from the 2010 Asian Games, took the field in the first men’s Asian Champions Trophy.

Under the captaincy of the talismanic Rajpal Singh, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in an intense final that ended with a penalty shoot-out to become the first winners of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey.

Pakistan, however, won the next edition in 2012, beating defending champions India and scripted another memorable chapter in the epic sporting rivalry between the two nations.

The men’s title has shifted back-and-forth between the two Asian heavyweights since and no other team has managed to break the trend.

With three titles apiece, India and Pakistan are the most successful teams in the men’s Asian Champions Trophy. Interestingly, the trophy was shared in 2018 as the final was forfeited due to incessant rains.

The men’s tournament was held annually between 2011 and 2013 but was conducted every two years from 2016 onwards. However, the 2020 edition was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held in 2021.

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey winners

Year Winner Runner-up 2011 India Pakistan 2012 Pakistan India 2013 Pakistan Japan 2016 India Pakistan 2018 India and Pakistan (joint winners)

The women’s Asian Champions Trophy, on the other hand, has been dominated by South Korea, who have won thrice.

After winning the inaugural edition, South Korea defended the title in 2011 and won it again in 2018.

The Indian women’s hockey team has reached the final thrice but could win only in 2016. Japan are the only other team to have won the women’s title.

The women’s Asian Champions Trophy was held in 2010 and 2011 and then in 2013. It was made into a biennial event from 2016.

The number of teams in the women's tournament was increased from four to five in 2016. The 2021 edition had six nations.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey winners