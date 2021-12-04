Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India to take on Thailand in opener - watch live streaming

The women’s Indian hockey team will compete at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Donghae, South Korea from December 5.

This will be the senior team’s first competition since finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

The top six teams of Asia – India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand – will compete at this year’s Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held at the Donghae City Sunrise Stadium.

The tournament will be held in a round-robin format where each team plays the other five once. The top two teams from this stage compete in the final while the remaining four play for classification.

Hosts South Korea are the defending champions and the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

India lifted the title in 2016 and finished runners-up on two occasions – 2013, 2018.

World No. 9 India are the highest-ranked nation at this edition and will be led by goalkeeper Savita Punia in the absence of Rani Rampal. China are the next best at 10, followed by South Korea at 11.

The Indian hockey team will begin its campaign against Thailand on December 5.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 schedule and live India match times

Sunday, December 5

India vs Thailand – 9:15 AM IST

Monday, December 6

India vs Malaysia – 7:00 AM IST

Wednesday, December 8

India vs South Korea – 11:30 AM IST

Thursday, December 9

India vs China – 9:15 AM IST

Saturday, December 11

India vs Japan – 9:15 AM IST

Sunday, December 12

Final (if India qualify) – 11:30 AM IST

Fifth place match – 9:00 AM IST

Third place match – 6:30 AM IST

Where to watch the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 live in India?

Live streaming of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be on the watch.hockey website.

There will be no live telecast of the tournament in India.