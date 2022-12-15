We’re just over a year away from the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games and the first to be held in Asia: Gangwon 2024. The South Korean province, which also hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, welcomes the world’s best young athletes in January 2024. Every winter Olympic sport, including biathlon, is on the programme. Two elements in one discipline. From cross-country skiing to rifle shooting. Endurance, accuracy, speed band body control. One of the most demanding sports, there is no other like biathlon. Discover all the essentials you need to know about biathlon at Gangwon 2024 as we begin the countdown towards the Opening Ceremony on 19 January 2024. Yuna Kim is the official ambassador for Gangwon 2024

Biathlon at Gangwon 2024: Schedule and venue Many venues used for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 are being re-used for Gangwon 2024, and it’s no different in biathlon. The Alpensia Sports Park, which hosted biathlon during PyeonChang 2018 and saw the last Olympic race of Martin Fourcade winning his 5th Olympic gold, will be repurposed for Gangwon 2024 and will once more welcome the biathletes from all around the world. While the Winter Youth Olympics Gangwon 2024 are set to take place from 19 January – 1 February 2024, specific dates have not yet been set for biathlon competition. The venue will not only host biathlon. Cross-country skiing, ski jumping, nordic combined and the sliding sports of luge, bobsleigh and skeleton will also take place there.

Biathlon at Gangwon 2024: Events and format The events will be the same as at Lausanne 2020. There will be sprint, individual and relay events in biathlon, making a total of 6 events that will be contested in biathlon at Gangwon 2024. Men’s events: Men’s 7.5km Sprint

Men’s 12.5km Individual Women’s events: Women’s 6km Sprint

Women’s 10km Individual Mixed events: Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M)

Single Mixed Relay 6km (W) + 7.5km (M)

The individual competition is the most traditional format. Men ski 12.5km and women 10km. There are four rounds of shooting (alternating between prone and standing position). If they miss a target, one minute is added to the overall time. In the sprint, men have to ski 7.5km and women 6km, with two rounds of shooting – the first one in the prone position and the second one standing. They have to do a 150-metre penalty loop if they miss one target. In the mixed relay, we’ll see competing four athletes per nation in the following order: woman-woman-man-man skiing 6km each, with each athlete shooting twice and the classic 150m penalty loop in place. Only two athletes per nation (one man and one woman) compete in the single mixed relay, skiing and shooting twice each. Women ski 6km and men 7.5km. Again, missed targets result in penalty loops. Athletes competing in biathlon at Gangwon 2024 must be born between 1 January 2006 and 31 December 2009, making athletes between 15 and 18 years old.

Athletes compete in Single Mixed Relay at Lausanne 2020 (2020 Getty Images)

How to qualify for biathlon at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games 200 athletes will compete in biathlon in 2024, the same number as in Lausanne, with 100 spots per gender (97 qualification places + 3 host country places per gender). NOCs cannot have more than four men and four women in their biathlon teams. The qualification period runs officially from 1 January 2022 to 29 December 2023. For more details you can check here.

Single Mixed Relay race at Lausanne 2020 (2020 Getty Images)