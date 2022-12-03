Former Brazil football star Pele was reportedly moved to end-of-life care at a hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday after he stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment in his fight against cancer.

Pele was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2021. He was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital on Tuesday due to a respiratory infection. There, his cancer treatment was reevaluated.

After the evaluation, it was decided that Pele would be moved to palliative or end-of-life care. Palliative care means providing medical assistance and physical comfort to those suffering from serious or terminal diseases. Pele is 82 years old. He is reported to be in stable condition.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive," Pele said in an Instagram post. "I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!" he added.

The leading scorer for the Brazil national football team, Pele netted 77 goals in 92 international appearances. He won the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, making him the only player to do so. Pele’s first football World Cup triumph came when he was just 17 years old.

At the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden, Pele became the youngest player to score a goal in a World Cup at 17 years and 239 days. The record still stands.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, Pele is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He was named Player of the Century by FIFA in 2000.

Pele scored more than 1,200 goals in his career. It includes more than 1,000 goals for Santos, a Brazilian football club where Pele played from 1956 to 1974.