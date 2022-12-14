With a world championships silver medal under her belt, Mirabai Chanu will now undergo a five-month rehabilitation programme at NIS Patiala to nurse her shoulder and back injuries.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist enjoyed a successful 2022 season with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in August and then a silver medal at the world championships in December. However, there were also a few injury concerns for the Indian weightlifter.

Mirabai Chanu was rested for the Asian championships in October due to back pain and a wrist injury she suffered during a training session in September.

During her stay at the NIS Patiala, the 28-year-old from Manipur and her support staff will work on strengthening her shoulder and the rotator cuff before resolving the back issue. The shoulder and back injuries were causing strain on Mirabai Chanu’s left wrist which was evident during the world championships.

The World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota were the first in the series of qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Mirabai Chanu is expected to regain her fitness at the NIS Patiala before the Asian championships, an Olympic qualifier scheduled in May.

After the Asian championships, the world championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will be her next big events. Both events are slotted in September 2023.