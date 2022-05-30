Weekend roundup: Highlights from the world of sport 

Elaine Thompson-Herah sparkles at Eugene Diamond League

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in a thrilling Diamond League women’s 100m race in Eugene, Oregon. The Olympic 100m and 200m champion from both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 proved she is still the one to beat this season, as she claimed victory in 10.79 in Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic.

In a race featuring a stacked lineup, the USA’s Sha'Carri Richardson came home second in 10.92 with Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica third.

"It got me ready for my championship in Jamaica next month," said Thompson-Herah after the race. "I'm happy to see where I'm at. The result is good."

Great Britain’s 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith, winner of the last Diamond League 100m race in Birmingham, was fourth in 10.98 seconds.

Laura Smulders takes fifth World Cup race victory on the trot

The Netherlands’ Laura Smulders proved she is in a class of her own right now with her fifth World Cup victory in as many races in the second round of the 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup in Glasgow.

In a nailbiting race, the Dutch rider beat Britain’s Olympic champion and home favourite Bethany Shriever to the line after three riders had crashed out of the race in the early running.

"I'm happy to have got into Beth's wheel on the second straight and hunt her down. And on the last straight I don't know how close it was but it was a very cool race,” Smulders, who now heads to two home meets in Papendal, said after the race.

"It was great racing out here, it was so technical and I love that stuff. Thanks, Glasgow, for cheering Beth on and it made me better getting the cheers too."

In the men’s competition, France’s Jérémy Rencurel claimed victory after a drama-filled race that saw six of the eight finalists crash on their way to the finish line. Rencurel beat compatriot Sylvain André, with Izaac Kennedy of Australia eventually finishing third.

Real Madrid crowned football's champions of Europe

In a hotly contested final of the UEFA Champions League, Spain's Real Madrid were crowned victors for the 14th time after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Brazilian Vinicius Junior was the goalscoring hero on the night, as he tapped in a back-post cross in the 59th minute to set up a memorable win for Madrid.

Liverpool searched hard for an equaliser, with Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulling off some impressive stops to keep the men in red at bay. But Real were not to be denied and can now add the title of European Champions to the La Liga title they won earlier in May.

Natalia Grossman cruises to third-straight sport climbing World Cup win

Is there any stopping USA sport climbing sensation Natalia Grossman?

Off the back of two victories in the boulder World Cup in Seoul and Salt Lake City, the 20-year-old returned to the latter venue to secure her third World Cup win in a row.

In an engrossing final in Utah, Grossman was the only climber able to successfully navigate all four boulders, with Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nonaka Miho, her closest rival on the day, taking second. In third place was the USA’s Brooke Raboutou who currently sits second in the rankings.

"It's still special every time but we're getting a little more used to it, which is pretty fun", Grossman said about sharing the podium with friend and compatriot Raboutou this year. "We're just excited to be on the top together and pushing our limits".

In the men’s boulder competition, Ogata Yoshiyuki took an impressive victory, becoming the third different climber from Japan to take a World Cup victory this season. Slovenia's Anze Peharc claimed second place with Ogata’s compatriot and title rival Fujii Kokoro third.

"This year I placed second in the first World Cup, then again third in Seoul, and second here last week, I was dreaming of taking the top of the podium and I’m very happy it finally happened,” said an elated Ogata.

Teddy Riner returns to competition in style at French team championships

French judo legend Teddy Riner kick-started his season with a win, leading PSG to gold in the men's event at the French team championships in Villebon-sur-Yvette. It was a maiden victory for PSG, as they beat defending champs Longjumeau in a gripping final.

Riner's own performance proved decisive in the final, as he claimed victory over Alexandre Iddir with a yoko-guruma followed by a clear harai-goshi.

"It was a good day, but this is just the French level, so I need to continue to work," said the 33-year-old Riner after the event. "I want to savour each medal now because I can feel the weight of the years piling up.

Riner is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, having won the +100kg competition at London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as the mixed team event at Tokyo 2020. He also has two individual Olympic bronze medals from Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2008 and 10 world titles to his name.

