Vinesh Phogat injured during training ahead of Commonwealth Games

Top Indian women’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat suffered an injury on Friday after a clash with sparring partner Bhavika Patel during a training session at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Lucknow.

Both wrestlers had to be rushed for treatment. Vinesh Phogat, a two-time Olympian, received 10 stitches on her chin while Bhavika Patel, who injured her forehead, got 12.

“They were sparring when Bhavika’s forehead hit Vinesh’s chin causing injuries to both of them,” Indian wrestling head coach Jitendra Yadav told the New Indian Express.

The injury, thankfully, won’t hinder Vinesh Phogat’s participation in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which is scheduled to begin in Birmingham, UK on July 28. Wrestling events at CWG 2022 begin on August 5.

Both Vinesh Phogat and Bhavika Patel have been advised 10 days' rest before returning to training.

Though it won’t stop Vinesh Phogat from competing at Birmingham 2022, the layoff will certainly have an impact on her preparations for the quadrennial meet. Vinesh Phogat, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will be fighting in the women’s 53kg division at Birmingham.

Vinesh Phogat has already missed crucial preparatory competitions in the lead up the CWG 2022 after Indian wrestlers were forced to skip the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome and the Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid due to delayed visa formalities for the Birmingham Games.

However, the timeline of her recovery should see Vinesh fit to compete at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia from July 14 to 17, which may be the last competitive tournament Indian wrestlers can compete in before the upcoming Commonwealth Games.