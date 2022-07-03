Indian wrestlers to miss Spanish Grand Prix due to Commonwealth Games visa delays

After missing the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome last month, Indian wrestlers will now also skip the Grand Prix of Spain 2022, scheduled in Madrid from July 8 to 10

Despite initially naming a squad for the Matteo Pellicone, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) later withdrew the contingent as certain wrestlers had to complete visa formalities to travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Now it seems that the process is still ongoing and will keep the country’s grapplers away from the Madrid meet as well.

“The wrestlers will not compete in Spain as the visa process is still going on. Usually, they are called together but this time they are given appointments in batches, which is prolonging the process,” a WFI official told the New Indian Express.

With weekends and holidays further extending the visa process, it will not be possible for India to send a team to Spain in time for the meet.

The delay in visa processing is also expected to delay Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang Punia’s plans to travel to the USA to train at the Michigan University ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which starts on July 28. His fellow Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia and two wrestlers are also expected to join Bajrang there.

The wrestling events at the CWG 2022 will start on August 5.

The Indian grapplers are currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games at their respective national camps. The men have been based at the SAI centre in Sonepat while the women have been training at the SAI facility in Lucknow.

If the visa formalities are completed in time, Indian wrestlers can get some much-needed competitive practice at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series in Tunis, Tunisia from July 14 to 17.

The WFI is also planning an exposure trip for the Birmingham-bound Indian wrestlers to make up for missing two important CWG-prep events.