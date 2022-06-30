Victoria Pelova: Getting to know Dutch football’s brightest hope

Football wasn’t ever the only avenue that Victoria Pelova could follow.

Throughout her school years, the 23 year-old Dutch international excelled at snowboarding, chess and tennis, with football acting as just another string to her bow of talents.

And even when she had decided to pursue football, Pelova still went for more - enrolling at Delft University of Technology to study applied mathematics.

Whilst her seniors secured Holland’s first-ever European Championship tournament win in 2017, she was firing her U-19 side to victory in their corresponding tournament.

It was then that the world woke up to Pelova’s potential.

GettyImages-1160197822 Picture by 2019 Getty Images

A taste of what's to come in Tokyo

Having managed to juggle a youth football career and applied math degree during a global pandemic, the attacking midfielder got her chance to really show the world what she’s made of in Tokyo last year.

“In regard to the Oranje, I simply have to do my best,” she said in an interview with her university last April.

“That’s the only option, right? My goal is to be selected for the Olympic team and play in the team in Japan. I want to mean something for the team.”

And selected for the Olympic team she was, having impressed then-national team coach Sarina Wiegman in her first two seasons with Ajax.

In Tokyo, a 22 year-old Pelova scored twice in the group stages as Holland finished top and proceeded to the quarter-finals.

Although knocked out by none other than world champions USA on penalties, Tokyo was the first taste of seniority with the Orange Lionesses for Pelova and left her in good stead ready for this summer’s competition.

A rarity in Dutch football

“If you see what she can do with a ball, it is something you rarely see on the Dutch fields.”

That’s what Ajax coach Danny Schenkel had to say about the 23 year-old attacking midfielder.

When asked about her ability, Pelova reminisces back to the earlier days of her footballing career when the lack of a female team meant that she had no other choice but to play with boys.

“I played with boys until I was 17,” she explained.

Although quite common amongst more senior members of a squad, it now seems somewhat unusual to have younger female players training with boys - but Pelova believes the experience is what has shaped her into the player she is today.

“The physical aspect, handling speed - I learned all that from the boys. I had to, or I would be pushed over by them,” she said.

“I didn’t want to leave them, I had known them since U7’s so they were my best friends.”

Pelova joined giants Ajax from ADO Den Haag in 2019, when Schenkel dubbed her as “one of the biggest talents on the Dutch field.”

He highlighted her technique as an attacking mid along with her agile ability to turn quickly.

Not only a goal machine, Pelova’s good eye for her teammates is one that can continuously provide opportunities in front of goal.

It's no wonder Schenkel declares her as “explosive”.

Victoria Pelova for Ajax against Bayern Munich the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 Picture by 2020 Getty Images

Best in the business

As reigning European champions, Holland boast some of the very best talent in the world.

From Vivianne Miedema to Lieke Martens, bursting into the senior team presents Pelova with a chance to learn from some of the greats - on and off the pitch.

And it’s the likes of Miedema that has kept the pressure on the Dutch FA to secure an equal pay agreement for male and female Netherlands' players - which they finally announced this month.

Role models like these, who are willing to fight for the good of the women’s game in Holland are the ones that Pelova will be surrounding herself with this summer as she looks to make an impact on British soil.