History maker Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: Ready for a new era

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net.

As Switzerland’s all-time leading goal scorer with 61 goals - across both the men’s and women’s sides - the Barcelona football star plays a vital role in Switzerlands'a plan at the upcoming UEFA 2022 Women’s European Championships.

Head coach Nils Nielsen will be evermore grateful for Crnogorcevic's goalscoring qualities as striker Alisha Lehmann will miss this year’s competition.

Off the back of a mixed season with Barcelona - having won the league but lost out on the Champions League to Lyon - Crnogorcevic will be hungry for more success, ready to draw on her own experience to fire Switzerland forward.

History makers and game-changers

Earlier this year, Ana-Maria played her part in history as Barcelona took on Real Madrid and sold out Camp Nou - playing in front of 90,000 fans and in doing so, setting a new world record.

Just weeks later, Crnogorcevic’s Barcelona went on to make history for a second time as they played in front of 91,648 fans for their game against Wolfsburg.

Ana-Maria herself dubbed it a ‘new era’ on her Instagram - a new era that she’ll be hoping to witness again this summer.

And when it comes to changing the game, Crnogorcevic hasn’t shied away from dismantling false presumptions throughout her 20-year career either.

Talking to Schweizer Illustrierte, she explained her least favourite prejudice that’s often been faced with in the past; ‘you don’t look like a footballer at all.’ So I wonder what I’m supposed to look like - a bit fatter and short hair?” she asked.

Crnogorcevic off the pitch

Aside from breaking records and making history, Crnogorcevic isn’t a stranger to adventure. Whether she’s speeding off on her motorbike, riding a wave or hitting up a treacherous hike, the Swiss national uses her escapades to help keep a level head away from the football pitch.

“I have to wait a little bit until I’m retired so I can get back on my motorbike,” she revealed in a recent interview. “I have had a license since 2011 for motorbikes, but now I’m in Barcelona, it’s in our contract [that] we’re not allowed to.”

“It’s something I really enjoy because you can do it by yourself, you’re free of everything, you don’t think really about stuff; it’s just you, the bike, the road.”

Changing room tunes

There are always big decisions to be made ahead of significant tournaments like that of this summer.

Which players should travel? Who should start what game? Who is going to create opportunities?

One question not often considered by the wider media, yet still pondered by the players themselves is simple: who will be in charge of the match day playlist?

As a self-proclaimed ‘music addict’, Crnogorcevic will be expecting big things from whoever takes control of her side’s song choices during this tournament.

“Music is a big, big part in my life and since I was little,” she explained in a recent interview. “Growing up, I played violin for four years and even in school I really liked to be in the school band."

“When I grew up it was Ja Rule, Ashanti, JLo, all of that. I’m still listening to this music and I love it. Sometimes I’m in a phase and I’m listening to rock music all the time. I’m also really into 80s and old hip-hop."

“Every club I’ve been at, the people you meet, there’s a specific song that reminds you about this time,” she explained.

There is no sweeter sound than listening to the ball hitting the back of the net....