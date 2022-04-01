FIFA World Cup 2022 draw: Groups decided for this year's tournament in Qatar

The groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 have been decided at a draw in Qatar, where the tournament will take place in November and December of this year.

A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition, which begins on November 21.

29 of the 32 teams that will compete in the tournament have been confirmed. Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on 13 and 14 June, with the final place decided by a European play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Find out all the groups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 below.

Group A

Hosts Qatar will kick off their tournament on home soil against Ecuador, who finished fourth in the South American qualifying stage. The two teams are joined in Group A by 2022 AFCON champions Senegal, and European powerhouses Netherlands who were among the group of second seeds for this year's tournament.

Group A teams

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Senegal's Sadio Mane Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Group B

Group B sees 1966 World Cup champions England begin their campaign against Islamic Republic of Iran. The USA, who finished third in their qualifying group behind Canada and Mexico, were also drawn in Group B with the fourth spot to be awarded to the winner of a European Play-off between Wales or Scotland/Ukraine.

Group B teams

England

Islamic Republic of Iran

USA

Wales or Scotland/Ukraine (European Play-off)

Group C

Lionel Messi's Argentina have been drawn in Group C, where they will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Argentina have won the tournament twice in their history, including a home victory in 1978 and a win on the soil of this year's opponents Mexico in 1986. They will be looking for more glory in a tournament that may well represent Messi's final chance to lift the World Cup.

Group C teams

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Lionel Messi of Argentina Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Group D

Group D sees defending champions and two-time World Cup winners France face off against Euro 92 champions Denmark and African powerhouses Tunisia. The final team in the group will be decided in the first Intercontinental Play-off, with United Arab Emirates, Australia and Peru all in the reckoning.

Group D teams

France

Australia or UAE/Peru (Intercontinental Play-off 1)

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

In what may be on paper the most challenging group in the tournament, 2010 champions Spain have been drawn to play four-time winners Germany. Japan, who finished second in their qualifying group behind Saudi Arabia, will provide stern competition in Group E, with the final spot to be decided after the second Intercontinental Play-off between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Group E teams

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand (Intercontinental Play-off 2)

Germany

Japan

Spain's Pedri Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Group F

After securing a historic first qualification in 36 years, Canada now know their fate for this year's World Cup. They will be joined by Belgium, ranked second in the world, 2018 finalists Croatia and Morocco in a Group F that looks to be one of the most competitive of the tournament.

Group F teams

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil have lifted the World Cup on a record five occasions. If they are to do so again they will first need to navigate their way past three strong teams in Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The Seleção are currently ranked first in the world rankings, having won their qualifying group ahead of neighbours and long-time rivals Argentina.

Group G teams

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Neymar Jr of Brazil

Group H

Group H will feature Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Republic of Korea, with four strong nations all vying for qualification to the knockout rounds. Uruguay have lifted the trophy on two occasions in their history, while Portgual can rely on the talents of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, as they aim to win the ultimate prize in men's football.

Group H teams

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Republic of Korea