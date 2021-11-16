FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil, Germany, England among confirmed teams for Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be hosted in Qatar in less than a year from now, and the race to qualify for the big-ticket event is in full swing.

Over 200 countries from across the world started for a place in the quadrennial event but only 32 teams, including hosts Qatar, will be a part of the 2022 World Cup.

In the last few months, several teams have already confirmed their presence at the Qatar World Cup after the completion of the first round of qualifiers.

Here, we look at all the teams that will be a part of the FIFA World Cup 22, which starts from November 2022.

How many teams have qualified for World Cup 2022?

A total of 11 teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Qatar earning automatic qualification, courtesy of being the hosts.

Five-time champions Brazil were the first team from South America to qualify for the event, while Germany were the first European nation to confirm their spot in Qatar.

Brazil, who last won the FIFA World Cup in 2002, advanced through the CONMEBOL’s qualification tournament, which includes nine other teams. The Selecao have featured in every World Cup to date.

There are three more direct qualification spots still up for grabs from South America and one spot through the inter-continental play-offs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who won the Copa America this year, are still in the running.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, England, Spain, Serbia and Switzerland are the teams that will be joining Germany at the World Cup after topping their respective groups.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal missed the direct spot after being stunned by Serbia in the final group match. The Italian football team also dropped its chance and will now fight it out in the playoffs with Portugal.

In all, 13 teams from Europe will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On the other hand, five teams from Africa, four from Asia, three from North America and the Caribbean can earn direct berths. The winners from these continents will be determined in the coming months.

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams

Asian teams qualified for World Cup 2022

Qatar

European teams qualified for World Cup 2022

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

South American teams qualified for World Cup 2022

Brazil