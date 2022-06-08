Usain Bolt captains Soccer Aid’s World XI team 

Usain Bolt is back competing where he picked up three of his eight Olympic Golds, but this time, he's without his spikes.

The 35-year-old athletics ace is down once again to captain Soccer Aid’s World XI team in the UNICEF celebrity charity football taking place this Saturday (12 June) at the London Stadium, the site of the 2012 Olympic Games.

The event, which pits an England side featuring footballing legends and stars across the world of entertainment alongside a similarly comprised team from the rest of the world, was first devised by singer-song writer Robbie Williams back in 2006.

Now on its 11th edition, Bolt is just one of many legends suiting up for this year’s event.

Joining the Jamaican on Team World will be a host of names including footballing icons Patrice Evra, Andriy Shevchenko, Cafu, Dimitar Berbatov, two-time Olympic gold medallist Carli Lloyd and Chelcee Grimes.

They will face an England outfit featuring former Manchester United star Gary Neville, Italian icon Andrea Pirlo, Jamie Carragher, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Petr Cech, Team GB football stars Eni Aluko, Anita Asante and Fara Williams, and four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah.

Schedule: What time does Soccer Aid kick off?

The celebrity charity Soccer Aid football match featuring Bolt will take place on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 19:00 (BST).

Team England line-up for Soccer Aid 2022

Liam Payne (c)

Jamie Carragher

David Harewood (GK)

Chunkz

Gary Neville

David James (GK)

Mark Noble

Alex Booker

Tom Grennan

Russell Howard

Damian Lewis

Aitch

Mo Farah

Stewart Downing

Teddy Sheringham

Mark Wright

Eni Aluko

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

Anita Asante

World XI line-up line-up for Soccer Aid 2022