Mo Farah taking it ‘race by race’ after shock defeat to Eliss Cross at the London 10,000m run

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah returned to action finishing second behind compatriot Ellis Cross who beat him to the 2022 Vitality London 10,000m title on Monday (2 May).

This was Farah’s first race since June 2021 when he failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I can’t believe it. I only believed it with about 20m as I was just like that he’s going to outkick me. I've beaten somebody who is an idol. To pull it off and win it…I was delighted," said 25-year-old Cross after clocking 28 minutes 40 second, a two-time English national cross-country winner in the U20s after his surprise victory.

"Today was tough,” a visibly disappointed Farah who finished four seconds behind Cross admitted after missing out on his potential eighth London 10k title.

“But it is important to test your body and see where you are at...it’s been a long nine months. You've got to take it race by race and let the body see what you can do. I’m not young any more.”

Three-time Olympian Eilish McColgan was a dominant victor in the women’s race breaking the Scottish record in 30:23 after a brilliant solo run, missing Paula Radcliffe’s British record by just two seconds.

The London 10,000 returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic and it was all about the return of Farah to competition after recovering from a foot fracture.

Farah, who had won the event previously seven times, looked relaxed through the race as he opted to stay with the pack for the first 5km that had Hugo Milner and Ellis Cross pacing most of it.

With about three kilometres, the lead pack was reduced to three men with Farah, Cross and Mohamud Aadan racing for the finish line in front of Buckingham Palace.

But the home stretch was all about Cross and Farah, with the 25-year-old outpacing his idol for his biggest career win. Aadan finished third.

“[The win]does [give me a lot of confidence]. I hope it comes with a snowball effect as get to the track,” said Cross.

Farah, who returned to track after a three-year marathon stint last year, was unclear how Monday’s run will shape his season and whether he plans to compete one last time at either the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the European Championships in Munich, or the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I love being back home in London this is where it all began. I love the sport and I have had a long career and there are lots of youngsters coming through and getting the long distance."

"It is a tough one," the 39-year-old responded when asked what he will focus on in summer .

"Your body has to be ready to compete with the guys. Today was a tough day. Ellis did really well to beat me. But you have to see where you are. That’s where I am now."

In the women’s race McColgan had a great debut after becoming the third-fastest British woman of all time over 10K at the Great Manchester Run last October timing 30:52.

The two-time European medallist, fresh from breaking the British 5k record on the roads, was disappointed to miss the European and British 10K record.