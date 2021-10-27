Final whistle blows on career of USA women's football legend Carli Lloyd

United States football star Carli Lloyd brought her legendary international career to close yesterday (October 27) after she competed for the very last time in national colours.

The fact that she didn't manage to get on the scoresheet did little to dampen the significance of the moment.

The raucous game, that saw the USA annihilate South Korea 6-0, proved to be a fitting finish for one who has dominated time and time again for her nation.

During her time in the international arena, the 39-year-old has represented the U.S. an astonishing 316 times, which is the second-most international appearances of any player ever. Perhaps equally as remarkable, the forward netted in total 134 goals for her country, the third most in the team’s history, and provided a cool 61 assists.

The numbers may well speak for themselves, but they might miss the side of Lloyd that made her such a formidable opponent: that ultimately, she was the epitome of grace under pressure.

Never one to shy away from the big moments, Lloyd had an instinct for the back of the net and particularly when her national team needed her most.

At the Beijing 2008 Olympics, the New Jersey native snatched gold for the U.S. after she scored the only goal six minutes into overtime to claim victory against Brazil.

Four years later at London 2012, Lloyd once again stepped-up to the big occasion, scoring both goals in the final against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London.

In her final Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020, which saw the U.S. see off Australia 4-3 in the bronze medal match, Lloyd sent two goals past the keeper - each soaring into the net with a bit of history attached.

The first goal meant Lloyd became the first American player to score a goal in four different Olympics. The second guaranteed her place in history as the all-time leading scorer in USWNT Olympic history.

Lloyd will later finish out the side with her NWSL club, NJ/NY Gotham FC, before hanging up her boots for good.