In ninth appearance, Mariah Bell captures first national title behind stirring performance at U.S. Championships

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to.

The 25-year-old, in her ninth national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her debut gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall.

2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen, an Olympian in 2018, was second with a 213.85.

Both women will now await their selection for the U.S. Olympic team for the Winter Games Beijing 2022, with an announcement set for Saturday.

Fourteen-year-old Isabeau Levito, who is not age eligible for the Olympics, finished with the bronze medal after two stirring skates in her senior nationals debut.

Prior to the free skate, two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu withdrew from the event after testing positive for Covid-19. The 16-year-old will now petition for her spot on the three-woman U.S. team.

There are also three spots available for the ice dance, which kicked off on Friday with the rhythm dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates recorded the highest-ever rhythm dance score at a U.S. Championships with a 91.94. The two-time American champions are over 2.5 points clear of training mates Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, the reigning champs, who are in second with a 89.39.

Ice dance: Chock/ Bates ahead of training mates Hubbell/ Donohue

Could we see another changing of the guard atop U.S. ice dance? Reigning American champions Hubbell and Donohue have over 2.5 points to make up after the rhythm dance, in which Madison said she felt "disappointed" after, pointing out mistakes that she had made.

"Zach and I are a little bit disappointed today," Hubbell told reporters. "We've been practicing really well. ... [Our coach said], 'Sometimes, when you're so ready, you have too much time to think or there's a fluke.' We're a little bit confused. A lot of mistakes that don't usually happen."

Hubbell was given a Level 3 (out of 4) on both the step sequence and the duo's twizzles, and the three-time U.S. champion had several bobbles throughout.

"I think I'm very grateful that at the end of the performance, I have a partner who doesn't get upset or feel disappointed in me," a reflective Hubbell added.

The day belonged to Chock/Bates, however, as the 2015 and 2020 American champs turned in their strongest performance of the season of their Billie Eilish-themed rhythm dance, skating with a sort of confidence that translated into Level 4s across their scoresheet.

Said Chock: "Well, I think it's just a true testament to our training since the Grand Prix Final was cancelled, we certainly had a bit of extra time to prepare than we normally would, and we took full advantage of that, just polishing and smoothing out all the details that we wanted to."

Placement at U.S. nationals could set the scene for which team is favoured for a medal at the Games next month, where Team USA will have one of the strongest dance contingents in the discipline.

The third and final American dance spot appears up for grabs here, as well, as Caroline Green and Michael Parsons edged out Kaitlyn Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker by just over a point, 80.85 to 79.39.

"I think we we've gotten really good at focusing on what we can control, our performance on the ice is something that we're in charge of," Parsons said. "There's a lot on the line, for sure. But when we're in our program, I think it doesn't really help to think about it."